Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 hours ago in Music Electronic duo ManyFew chatted with Digital Journal about their new track "Makin' Love," and being electronic artists in the digital age. "Then, we added the vocals, beats and some details to the mix," they said. "The baseline in the drop came about in Stockholm a couple of days after we got back from Miami. Also, we've worked on it during the summer and tried it out during our live sets and in our radio show. The response was good so we decided to release it." Regarding their music and songwriting inspirations, they said, "We get inspired by lots of things. We like to travel and we love summer and beach life. Places like Miami give us new inspiration and we produced the idea of ‘Makin' Love’ there very quickly. We also love vibrant cities where everything feels possible. Of course, we're also inspired by other DJs and music we listen to on the radio." On their future plans, they said, "A new release coming up on another cool label this year. We've been big fans of that label since we started to produce music. Also lots of new music next year and lots of live sets at clubs and festivals worldwide." When asked about the name origin of the duo, they said, "We're big fans of antonyms because we think it creates something interesting. When we started making music we played around with a couple of words and came up with ManyFew. For us, it's important that it’s written in the same word as well, it's looking more like a team we feel." On being electronic artists in this digital age, they said, "It feels great. The industry changes very fast and we really like it. We love to be able to produce wherever we are just using our laptops and headphones. There are so many opportunities these days and you can connect with fans and colleagues very efficiently and that’s something we feel is great as well. I can't wait to see what the future holds." Regarding the impact of streaming services on the music business, they said, "Only into the positive we would say. Compared to a couple of years ago when lots of people downloaded music illegally this is a big step in the right direction. The streaming services have made a big impact for the listeners and for the producers as well we feel. It’s cool with all the playlists Spotify has, for example, it makes it easy to find new music." They listed Gregory Porter and Beyoncé as their dream collaboration choices. "Makin' Love" is available on "Big thanks for the love so far. It has been amazing to receive such good support already both on radio and from fans. Make sure to check it out on Beatport as well, we have produced three different versions which you’ll find there. In addition to the Radio Edit you'll find a Club plus Extended edit as well," they said. On their new track, they said, "The idea came about in Miami during Miami Music Week (MMW) this year. We played around with the piano and came up with the chords and felt yeah this is cool. We were actually poolside producing with our laptops when we came up with the idea.""Then, we added the vocals, beats and some details to the mix," they said. "The baseline in the drop came about in Stockholm a couple of days after we got back from Miami. Also, we've worked on it during the summer and tried it out during our live sets and in our radio show. The response was good so we decided to release it."Regarding their music and songwriting inspirations, they said, "We get inspired by lots of things. We like to travel and we love summer and beach life. Places like Miami give us new inspiration and we produced the idea of ‘Makin' Love’ there very quickly. We also love vibrant cities where everything feels possible. Of course, we're also inspired by other DJs and music we listen to on the radio."On their future plans, they said, "A new release coming up on another cool label this year. We've been big fans of that label since we started to produce music. Also lots of new music next year and lots of live sets at clubs and festivals worldwide."When asked about the name origin of the duo, they said, "We're big fans of antonyms because we think it creates something interesting. When we started making music we played around with a couple of words and came up with ManyFew. For us, it's important that it’s written in the same word as well, it's looking more like a team we feel."On being electronic artists in this digital age, they said, "It feels great. The industry changes very fast and we really like it. We love to be able to produce wherever we are just using our laptops and headphones. There are so many opportunities these days and you can connect with fans and colleagues very efficiently and that’s something we feel is great as well. I can't wait to see what the future holds."Regarding the impact of streaming services on the music business, they said, "Only into the positive we would say. Compared to a couple of years ago when lots of people downloaded music illegally this is a big step in the right direction. The streaming services have made a big impact for the listeners and for the producers as well we feel. It’s cool with all the playlists Spotify has, for example, it makes it easy to find new music."They listed Gregory Porter and Beyoncé as their dream collaboration choices."Makin' Love" is available on Apple Music "Big thanks for the love so far. It has been amazing to receive such good support already both on radio and from fans.Make sure to check it out on Beatport as well, we have produced three different versions which you’ll find there. In addition to the Radio Edit you'll find a Club plus Extended edit as well," they said. More about ManyFew, makin' love, Beyonc, digital ago, Electronic ManyFew makin love Beyonc digital ago Electronic