Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Singe Mandy Barnett chatted with Digital Journal about her cover of Skeeter Davis' "The End of the World," and spoke about her plans for the future, and being an artist in this digital age. She is drawn to Skeeter Davis' music for a variety of reasons. "I loved so much of Skeeter's music—her solo recordings and as part of The Davis Sisters, whose first big hit I believe was 'I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know.' Then, later Skeeter recorded a lot of crossover-type music like 'Gonna Get Along Without You Now' and, of course, 'The End Of The World.' She always had honesty and pureness about her voice that spoke to me, whether she was singing country or pop." Barnett acknowledged that "The End of the World" is her favorite Skeeter Davis tune. "I think this song resonates with people for many different reasons. We all experience loss in some way or another. I heard that the lyricist, as a young lady, was inspired to write it after her father passed away. I always thought of 'The End of the World' as a heartbreak song, more about a romantic breakup, but heartbreak comes in many forms. It’s really a perfect song. It says so much in a simple way, and the melody is gorgeous," she said. Regarding her future plans, she said, "I'm continuing to tour my 'Nashville Songbook' show and record more classic country music, as well as recording music from other genres, like the album of torch songs with arrangements written by legendary 95-year-old arranger Sammy Nestico." On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "I'm still getting used to it, but I love the instant gratification aspect to it. You put out a song and bam, you can download it or stream it. That's great." She listed Bryan Adams and B.J. Thomas as her dream male collaboration choices. "I love the texture of Bryan's voice, and I'm just such a big fan of his music. B.J. and I have sung together live, and he's such an incredible singer and person, in addition to being an icon," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Nice 'N Easy." For her fans, she concluded about her Skeeter Davis cover, "I think it will bring back a lot of memories for some folks and will introduce a different sound to a younger generation. It’s a song anyone can relate to. We all experience emotional pain at times in our lives. The lyrics are direct, yet thoughtful and poetic, and the melody matches them perfectly. I've always said that in some ways, sad songs make me happy because there’s comfort in thinking like there’s someone else out there who knows exactly how you feel." B.J. and I have sung together live, and he's such an incredible singer and person, in addition to being an icon," she said.On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Nice 'N Easy."For her fans, she concluded about her Skeeter Davis cover, "I think it will bring back a lot of memories for some folks and will introduce a different sound to a younger generation. It's a song anyone can relate to. We all experience emotional pain at times in our lives. The lyrics are direct, yet thoughtful and poetic, and the melody matches them perfectly. I've always said that in some ways, sad songs make me happy because there's comfort in thinking like there's someone else out there who knows exactly how you feel."