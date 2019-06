Madonna confirmed the rumors that she will indeed be performing at World Pride in Manhattan via a post on Instagram The last time Madonna toured was back in 2016 as part of her "Rebel Heart" Tour, which featured a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York.This past May, Madonna, and Maluma performed their single "MedellĂ­n" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, and they were joined by holograms with the help of augmented reality.Her highly-anticipated upcoming studio album, Madame X, will be released on Friday, June 14. To promote this new album, as Digital Journal reported , the pop queen will be embarking on a theater tour.To learn more about Madonna and her new music, check out her official website