article imageMadonna to play World Pride in New York, to release new album

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     52 mins ago in Music
New York - The "Queen of Pop" Madonna will be performing at World Pride in New York City. The month of June is LGBTQ Pride Month in New York.
Madonna confirmed the rumors that she will indeed be performing at World Pride in Manhattan via a post on Instagram.
The last time Madonna toured was back in 2016 as part of her "Rebel Heart" Tour, which featured a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York.
This past May, Madonna, and Maluma performed their single "Medellín" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, and they were joined by holograms with the help of augmented reality.
Her highly-anticipated upcoming studio album, Madame X, will be released on Friday, June 14. To promote this new album, as Digital Journal reported, the pop queen will be embarking on a theater tour.
To learn more about Madonna and her new music, check out her official website.
