Her performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest
will take place on May 18 in Tel Aviv, where Madonna is expected to reach over 180 million viewers all over the world. Live Nation Israel is promoting this musical appearance.
This news was confirmed to the BBC by Madonna's new press team
, as well as the Facebook page of Bluestone Entertainment
, which is owned by Guy Oseary, the pop superstar's manager. A post on Bluestone Group's social media page subsequently described this event as "historical and hysterical."
Madonna
will be performing two songs, one of which will be from her forthcoming studio album. Back in 2012, Madonna had launched her MDNA Tour in Tel Aviv. It was indicated that her performance fee could cost approximately one million dollars, which will be covered by Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams. "I'm excited and proud to host Madonna in Israel," Sylvan Adams said in a press statement.
In other Madonna news
, last month, the "Material Girl" celebrated the 30-year anniversary of her seminal album, Like a Prayer
.
