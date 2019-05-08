Email
article imageMadonna to embark on 'Madame X' theater tour

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - Pop queen Madonna announced that she will be going on a "Madame X" theater tour, in an effort to promote her upcoming album.
Electronic producer and DJ Diplo helped the "Material Girl" make the official announcement via a YouTube clip, which was directed by Jonas Åkerlund and was subsequently posted on her official channel.
Her forthcoming studio album, Madame X, will be available on June 14 via Live Nation, Interscope Records, and Maverick.
Madonna will be playing seven shows at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York City, which fits 2,098 people, from September 12 to 22.
On May 1, Madonna performed with Maluma at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which featured a rousing rendition of "Medellín" with holograms, thanks to the help of augmented reality.
In early 2020, Madonna will be bringing her "Madame X" Tour overseas to the Coliseum in Lisbon, Portugal, as well as the Palladium in London, U.K., and at the Grand Rex in Paris, France.
To learn more about Madonna and her tour, check out her official website.
