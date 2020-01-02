By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Music Pop queen Madonna rings in the New Year "2020," despite battling two injuries. She reveals that she is ready for "another decade of dreams." The "Material Girl" acknowledged in an She explained that life is a journey and a process. She elaborated that "we all make mistakes and we learn from them and we move on." She noted that 2019 kicked her butt and subsequently taught her some "very expensive lessons," however, she wouldn't trade them for anything for what we risk and value. Madonna concluded her post by expressing her gratitude. "I am so very blessed and grateful for all the beautiful experiences and souls I have encountered and created with and fallen in love with this past year," she exclaimed, prior to toasting to another "decade of dreams." She also hashtagged the following words: new beginnings, health, happiness, and love. To learn more about Madonna, check out her official Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Madonna for putting on the " In a social media post, Madonna is seen pole dancing on the beach to Frankie Valli's classic hit ballad "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and lipsynching it. She sipped wine and appeared to be having a good time, and didn't let her injuries bring her down.The "Material Girl" acknowledged in an Instagram post that the one lesson she learned in life is that she has no regrets, ever.She explained that life is a journey and a process. She elaborated that "we all make mistakes and we learn from them and we move on." She noted that 2019 kicked her butt and subsequently taught her some "very expensive lessons," however, she wouldn't trade them for anything for what we risk and value.Madonna concluded her post by expressing her gratitude. "I am so very blessed and grateful for all the beautiful experiences and souls I have encountered and created with and fallen in love with this past year," she exclaimed, prior to toasting to another "decade of dreams." She also hashtagged the following words: new beginnings, health, happiness, and love.To learn more about Madonna, check out her official homepage : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos hailed Madonna for putting on the " greatest concert by a female artist in 2019 " at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. More about Madonna, Pop, Queen, New year, 2020 Madonna Pop Queen New year 2020