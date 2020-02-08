Madonna rants as the London Palladium cuts off 'Madame X' concert

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The "Queen of Pop" Madonna vented on social media as the London Palladium cut off her "Madame X" show for performing past its curfew. Madonna was quite furious and she added that it was five minutes past their 11 p.m. curfew and they had one more song to perform. The Palladium in London decided to censor them by pulling down their metal fire curtain, which weighed nine tons. "Fortunately, they stopped it halfway and no one was hurt," she said, prior to thanking the whole audience for not moving and never leaving them. "Power to the people," the pop queen exclaimed. The For more information on Madonna and her 2020 tour "Madame X" show dates, check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed In a post on her Instagram page , she noted that "artists are here to disturb the peace."Madonna was quite furious and she added that it was five minutes past their 11 p.m. curfew and they had one more song to perform. The Palladium in London decided to censor them by pulling down their metal fire curtain, which weighed nine tons."Fortunately, they stopped it halfway and no one was hurt," she said, prior to thanking the whole audience for not moving and never leaving them. "Power to the people," the pop queen exclaimed. Madonna went on to perform "I Rise" a cappella with her microphone off, and the house lights on. The crowd was with her every step of the way.The London Palladium issued a statement today where they stated that contrary to a number of reports, the staff at The London Palladium did not pull down, or attempt to pull down the iron fire curtain.For more information on Madonna and her 2020 tour "Madame X" show dates, check out her official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Madonna's "Madame X" show at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn. More about Madonna, London palladium, Madame X, Pop, Show Madonna London palladium Madame X Pop Show