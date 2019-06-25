Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMadonna: Queen of the Billboard 200 charts with 'Madame X' album

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The reigning "Queen of Pop" Madonna has a major milestone to celebrate. Her latest studio album "Madame X" topped the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.
This marks Madonna's ninth career No. 1 album. It was released via Interscope Records on June 14, and it went on to sell 95,000 units, where 90,000 of those units were pure album sales.
The new album itself earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which described it as "stunning."
Madonna previously topped the Billboard 200 all-genre charts back in 2012 with MDNA. The remaining seven chart-topping Madonna albums include Hard Candy, Confessions on a Dance Floor, American Life, Music, Like a Prayer, True Blue and Like a Virgin.
Madame X is available on iTunes and on Spotify. As Digital Journal reported, the pop queen will be embarking on a theater tour to promote this album.
To learn more about Madonna and her latest studio offering, visit her official website.
More about Madonna, Billboard, Madame X, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
Cocaine production hit new record in 2017: UN report
Health warnings and speed limits as Europe bakes in heatwave
US border chief quits amid outcry over child detainees
Bitcoin well over $11,000 and closing in on $11,500
Boris Johnson challenges rival to back Brexit deadline
Disney heiress says income inequality has created a 'superclass'
Meet Matt Grevers: Six-time Olympic medalist, American swimmer Special
New process turns carbon dixoide into eco-plastics
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches 24 research satellites to space
Iran air defence missiles must be taken seriously: experts