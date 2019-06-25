The reigning "Queen of Pop" Madonna has a major milestone to celebrate. Her latest studio album "Madame X" topped the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.
This marks Madonna's ninth career No. 1 album. It was released via Interscope Records on June 14, and it went on to sell 95,000 units, where 90,000 of those units were pure album sales.
The new album itself earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which described it as "stunning."
Madonna previously topped the Billboard 200 all-genre charts back in 2012 with MDNA. The remaining seven chart-topping Madonna albums include Hard Candy, Confessions on a Dance Floor, American Life, Music, Like a Prayer, True Blue and Like a Virgin.
Madame X is available on iTunes and on Spotify. As Digital Journal reported, the pop queen will be embarking on a theater tour to promote this album.
To learn more about Madonna and her latest studio offering, visit her official website.