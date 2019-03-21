Madonna celebrates 30-year anniversary of 'Like a Prayer' album

By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music The "Queen of Pop" Madonna has a major milestone to celebrate in her career. Her "Like a Prayer" seminal album turns 30 years old. Madonna co-penned her song "Like a Prayer" with producer and songwriter Patrick Leonard. It was her seventh career chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it peaked at No. 1 in many countries all over the world, including Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, among countless other countries. To this day, her controversial song "Like a Prayer" is still played on adult contemporary and pop radio stations worldwide. On December 31, 2018, Madonna performed " In other Madonna has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time. To learn more about global music superstar Madonna, check out her This landmark album was released on March 21, 1989. This collection features such popular songs as the title track, "Express Yourself," "Cherish," "Dear Jessie," "Oh Father" and "Keep It Together." The "Material Girl" co-wrote all of the songs on this CD.Madonna co-penned her song "Like a Prayer" with producer and songwriter Patrick Leonard. It was her seventh career chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it peaked at No. 1 in many countries all over the world, including Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, among countless other countries. To this day, her controversial song "Like a Prayer" is still played on adult contemporary and pop radio stations worldwide.On December 31, 2018, Madonna performed " Like a Prayer " at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, an iconic LGBTQ theater in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. During this performance, she was joined by David Banda, her 13-year-old son, on acoustic guitar.In other Madonna news , as Digital Journal reported, the rock band Mötley Crüe covered her smash hit single "Like a Virgin," where they gave it a heavy metal twist.Madonna has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time.To learn more about global music superstar Madonna, check out her official website More about Madonna, Album, like a prayer, Pop Madonna Album like a prayer Pop