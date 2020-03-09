Email
article imageMadonna cancels final 'Madame X' shows over Coronavirus concerns

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Music
The "Queen of Pop" Madonna has canceled the final "Madame X" tour dates (for March 10 and 11) following Coronavirus restrictions.
These restrictions were implemented in France over the Coronavirus spread. Billboard reported this news, and Madonna posted a message on her official homepage. These two concerts in Paris were the last scheduled shows on her "Madame X" World Tour.
Madonna shared that the Office of the Police made the announcement this morning, where it prohibits all events with an audience attendance in excess of 1000 people. As a result, Live Nation had to announce the cancellation of the final two "Madame X" shows in Paris, France.
Prior to this cancellation news, Madonna canceled her concerts at Le Grand Rex due to ongoing injuries. She explained in a post on social media that she had hoped her "knees didn't twist and that cartilage didn't tear."
Speaking of the "Madame X" Tour, Digital Journal reviewed her show at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York, which was hailed as "amazing."
