Singer-songwriter Maddox Jones chatted with Digitial Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new EP "Headspace," which was released on July 10. "The EP came together over the first three months of 2020 and is about saying goodbye to old habits that weren't serving me and being more true to my authentic self. It wasn't really about choosing songs. I just kinda told the story of where I'm at right now over the course of five songs; however, I did write a lot more ideas during this period, songs that didn't quite make the cut," he said. "I always know when a song is special because I keep coming back to it, those are the ones that end up getting released. Although, I do keep a record of all the songs I start on my voice notes. Sometimes I'll be going through them and be like: this one was great, let's finish it," he added. Regarding his personal favorite song on the EP, he said, "'No More Ghosts' is my favorite song on the EP because it’s just a great song in my humble opinion. I wrote it after watching an episode of 'You' on Netflix where Joe Goldberg says 'There's no more Ghosts in this Bed.' I love it because it came to me at midnight and I recorded onto voice notes on my iPhone and it just instantly had something about it. I love the sample riff and the strings on the finished version of the song as well." On being an artist in the digital age, Jones said, "Being an artist in the digital age is really great, don’t get me wrong. It’s amazing how you can reach an audience directly through social media. Music fans want to be let into their favorite artists' world directly." "There are still the traditional channels like Radio 1 and BBC Introducing but there are also so many other ways of reaching an audience. During the lockdown, I've been creating acoustic videos of covers by myself and with other musicians as well as doing some live streams. This is a great way of engaging with fans. Creating all of this content, however, does take a lot of time and it takes time away from creating new music; it’s a fine balance that’s sometimes hard to get right," he said. On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "First and foremost, I am inspired by my own life feelings and experiences. I look within and try and convey what I’m feeling in a way that makes sense. I’m a bit playful with melodies and lyrics when I first start writing a song when I’m trying to find the truth in the song." "Musically, I am a bit like a sieve, in that anything I listen to that I like will find its way into the music I’m making. I’m fascinated by the feeling of hearing an amazing new song for the first time. I like to work quickly and in a flow state, which means I let my subconscious do some of the work for me, and then at the end, I’m like 'I don’t know how it happened but here is a great song'," he said. I also get inspired by new music, working with other songwriters and at the strangest of times to be honest. I will often be out walking and then have to reach for my phone to sing a melody into voice notes or write down a lyric. Other times I’ll come up with a song in the studio from scratch, like "Headspace". "Headspace" was written around the chords and the melody of the chorus; the simple refrain - come into my headspace, let me into yours. For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Be true to yourself, don’t let others advise you on the kind of music you should be making. First and foremost; create amazing music, be authentic and be prepared to play the long game. Success can come in many different forms and when you least expect it, but if you are making music for the right reasons you won’t mind a bit of hardship along the way. I like to call it a calling rather than a career." He shared that he developed new skills during the quarantine. "Personally, I have learned a bit more about music production during quarantine and how to create good quality video records to share on social media of me performing some of my favorite covers," he said. Maddox defined the word success as follows: "Success to me means living a life of no limits and no compromise. Simply put; success to me is making a living out of creating and performing music and having that music that I create connect with a lot of people on a deep level." "Success also means, to me, something completely different. Being able to share my life with someone that I truly connect with on the best levels and having an amazing space to live and work in that we can share together. For his fans, he concluded about his EP, "My debut solo EP Headspace is the first time in my career that I've said yes to complete authenticity. It's been so refreshing for me to be able to write a collection of songs that document where I'm at right now. I'm going through a period of growth and self-development and this EP tells the story of me saying good-bye to old habits, sometimes giving in but always moving forward. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved creating it." On the song selection process for Headspace, he said, "Well, I already had written "No More Ghosts" about a year ago and it was just kinda sitting there without a home. At the time I was working on a more dance-focused project, Born Stranger, so it didn't really fit but we knew it was an amazing song. At the beginning of 2020, I'd just gone through a break up of a four-year relationship and I was ready to focus on me." 