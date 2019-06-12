Email
article imageMachine Gun Kelly to release new studio album 'Hotel Diablo'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced that he will be releasing a new album in a clever fashion... with a head tattoo.
His upcoming studio album, Hotel Diablo, will be released on July 5 via Bad Boy/ Interscope Records. That official announcement may be seen via a post on Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram page.
Most recently, on June 8, Machine Gun Kelly headlined the PlayStation Theater in New York City, as part of his "Hotel Diablo World Tour."
Machine Gun Kelly's latest single, "I Think I'm Okay," is a collaboration between YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker of Blink 182. The song was described as "liberating" by Digital Journal, and it received a glowing review. The song is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
As an actor, he starred as drummer Tommy Lee in the Netflix film The Dirt.
For more information on Machine Gun Kelly and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his homepage.
