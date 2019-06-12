His upcoming studio album, Hotel Diablo
, will be released on July 5 via Bad Boy/ Interscope Records. That official announcement may be seen via a post on Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram page
.
Most recently, on June 8, Machine Gun Kelly headlined the PlayStation Theater
in New York City, as part of his "Hotel Diablo World Tour
."
Machine Gun Kelly's latest single, "I Think I'm Okay," is a collaboration between YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker of Blink 182. The song was described as "liberating" by Digital Journal
, and it received a glowing review. The song is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
As an actor, he starred as drummer Tommy Lee in the Netflix film The Dirt
.
