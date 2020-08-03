Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Award-winning country musician Mac McAnally chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new album "Once in a Lifetime." While his favorite song on the album changes each time, he praised the title cut "Once in a Lifetime," which he co-wrote with Drake White and "Alive and In Between," which is a short story song on Mississippi. "Drake is such a great singer and a great guy. We had fun doing that one together," he admitted. In this collection, he co-wrote "Changing Channels" with Jimmy Buffett. "We wrote that song a long time ago," he recalled. "A lot of Jimmy Buffett's fans that come the shows keep asking us after the show each song has 'Changing Channels' on there, and I keep telling them that I never recorded that song but they told me that I have to, so I did." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I think it's great actually. I got a record deal at the tail end of the disco era in the '70s. There are so many ways to access music now." He is an inductee of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and 10-time winner of the "Musician of the Year" Award by the Country Music Association (CMA). "That feels a bit undeserving. There is no way I deserve all that," he said. "There is nobody more grateful than me. I want to be a better guitar player and I keep practicing, and I want to be a better songwriting so I keep working at that. These awards are truly an honor." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, "The Bonus Round." "I am a particularly grateful guy," he said. He acknowledged that in the duets department he is fulfilled since he has had the privilege to do duets with such greats as Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Buffett, George Strait and Ray Charles, among many others. 