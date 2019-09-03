Mötley Crüe celebrates 30th anniversary with 'Dr. Feelgood' album

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The band members of Mötley Crüe have a major reason to be proud. Their seminal album, "Dr. Feelgood" turns 30 years old. Dr. Feelgood has been Mötley Crüe's biggest album to date, which has sold in excess of six million copies in America alone, and it spent 109 weeks on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, reaching No. 1. It earned them Grammy nods for the title track in 1990 and "Kickstart My Heart" in 1991 for "Best Hard Rock Performance," and it was honored as the "Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album" at the 1991 American Music Awards (AMA). This album has had a big influence on pop culture. It was inspired by Nikki Sixx's near-death overdose, the song "Kickstart My Heart" deals with the group's sobriety. Over the last three decades, Nikki Sixx has used his platform to be a part of the drug awareness and recovery conversation, an issue which continues to be relevant today more than ever. "After feeling robbed of a No. 1 album with Girls Girls Girls, the band was hell-bent on topping ourselves on every level," Nikki Sixx said, prior to adding that bringing in Bob Rock to "produce and push us musically and lyrically was just what the doctor ordered." "The band was clean, lean and sober and this album has some of our proudest work," Sixx said. This 30th anniversary of Dr. Feelgood comes on the heels of Mötley Crüe's very successful Netflix biopic The Netflix biopic is based on the band's 2001 biography The Dirt. After the movie launched earlier this year, the book re-entered the New York Times Top 10 bestseller lists 18 years after its original release, and fans are now able to listen to the audiobook for the first time. Similar to the biopic film, the book and audiobook give fans a glimpse into Mötley Crüe's crazy world of backstage scandals, celebrity love affairs, roller-coaster drug addictions, and immortal music. The audiobook deals with the full range of sin and success and it's a cautionary tale of the rock and roll lifestyle. Dr. Feelgood is available on Read More: Mötley Crüe gives Madonna's " Mötley Crüe is made up of Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars, and they are known as the "most notorious rock band" in the world. Their landmark studio album, Dr. Feelgood, turns 30 years old and it features such smash singles as the title track, "Kickstart My Heart," "Without You," "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)."Dr. Feelgood has been Mötley Crüe's biggest album to date, which has sold in excess of six million copies in America alone, and it spent 109 weeks on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, reaching No. 1. It earned them Grammy nods for the title track in 1990 and "Kickstart My Heart" in 1991 for "Best Hard Rock Performance," and it was honored as the "Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album" at the 1991 American Music Awards (AMA).This album has had a big influence on pop culture. It was inspired by Nikki Sixx's near-death overdose, the song "Kickstart My Heart" deals with the group's sobriety. Over the last three decades, Nikki Sixx has used his platform to be a part of the drug awareness and recovery conversation, an issue which continues to be relevant today more than ever."After feeling robbed of a No. 1 album with Girls Girls Girls, the band was hell-bent on topping ourselves on every level," Nikki Sixx said, prior to adding that bringing in Bob Rock to "produce and push us musically and lyrically was just what the doctor ordered." "The band was clean, lean and sober and this album has some of our proudest work," Sixx said.This 30th anniversary of Dr. Feelgood comes on the heels of Mötley Crüe's very successful Netflix biopic The Dirt , which Digital Journal described as "exceptional."The Netflix biopic is based on the band's 2001 biography The Dirt. After the movie launched earlier this year, the book re-entered the New York Times Top 10 bestseller lists 18 years after its original release, and fans are now able to listen to the audiobook for the first time.Similar to the biopic film, the book and audiobook give fans a glimpse into Mötley Crüe's crazy world of backstage scandals, celebrity love affairs, roller-coaster drug addictions, and immortal music. The audiobook deals with the full range of sin and success and it's a cautionary tale of the rock and roll lifestyle.Dr. Feelgood is available on Apple Music and on Spotify : Mötley Crüe gives Madonna's " Like a Virgin " a heavy metal twist. More about Mtley Cre, dr feelgood, Album, Rock Mtley Cre dr feelgood Album Rock