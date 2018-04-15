Email
article imageLynn Anderson inducted into Hall of Great Western Performers

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Oklahoma City - On April 14, country queen Lynn Anderson was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers at the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
The Hall of Great Western Performers recognized people who have kept the American West in the "public's collective eye" through their illustrious individual works in film, television and stage.
Aside from her prolific career as a country music entertainer, Anderson was trained equestrian, who won 16 national championships, as well as eight world championships, and a few celebrity championships. She was a true "cowgirl" at heart, so her Cowboy Hall of Fame recognition from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum was well-deserving.
The Lynn Anderson "Keep Me In Mind" Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, is open until June 24, 2018.
For more information on the musical legacy of "The Great Lady of Country Music" Lynn Anderson, visit her official homepage.
More about Lynn anderson, Hall of Great Western Performers, Country, Country Music Hall of Fame, Exhibit
 
