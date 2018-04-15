The Hall of Great Western Performers recognized people who have kept the American West in the "public's collective eye" through their illustrious individual works in film, television and stage.
Aside from her prolific career as a country music entertainer, Anderson
was trained equestrian, who won 16 national championships, as well as eight world championships, and a few celebrity championships. She was a true "cowgirl" at heart, so her Cowboy Hall of Fame recognition from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum
was well-deserving.
The Lynn Anderson "Keep Me In Mind
" Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
in Nashville, Tennessee, is open until June 24, 2018.
For more information on the musical legacy of "The Great Lady of Country Music" Lynn Anderson
, visit her official homepage
.