Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music Acclaimed musician Lyle Workman chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new solo album "Uncommon Measures" and working with Todd Rundgren. For this record, I didn't write songs then select from a group. I wrote them all with the intention of having them on the record. When I reached enough songs I was done writing. What is your personal favorite song on there and why? 'North Star' is a favorite because it encompasses so much variety in the composition. It’s quite a journey over different musical landscapes. It also features some beautifully improvised solos including an outstanding drum solo by Vinnie Colaiuta. Another favorite is 'Noble Savage' because of the interplay between the orchestra and guitar. What inspires your music and songwriting? Great music, and the beauty and the heartbreak of the human condition! Were you going for a certain theme for this solo album? I wanted to make music that featured an orchestra and did not limit myself to any one style of music. Those were only two things that I had pre-determined. What was it like collaborating and performing with Todd Rundgren (all of these years)? It was a dream to play in his band and to play his songs. I love his music so much, and to tour with him along with a great band was a joy every single night. How does it feel to be a musician/artist in the digital age? It's great for anyone making music because they can build an audience directly. On the technical end, it’s much easier to collaborate with others due to the ease of sharing digital files across the globe through the Internet. Sitting in my home studio in Los Angeles I watched and interacted with an orchestra playing in recording Budapest, in real-time. What is your advice for young and aspiring musicians? Be yourself and stick with it. If you play an instrument, study and practice as much as possible, but also make sure you play music with other people - that's where everything you’ve learned and practiced at home blossoms into the next stage of your development. With very few exceptions, it’s a long haul to a career in music, fraught with disappointments and setbacks. The lows can be very low, but the highs can be incredibly satisfying, rewarding, and fulfilling. What would you like to tell our readers about the new solo album? Uncommon Measures includes the glorious sound of a 63-piece orchestra which was recorded at Abbey Road. Over the last 15 years, I have written music for films that feature orchestral music, and I wanted to bring that element to this record. As in my past records, the music is led by a healthy dose of guitar, accompanied by world-class players. It is a blend of rock, progressive rock, jazz, and classical. It’s the most epic undertaking of anything I’ve done for my own music to date. 