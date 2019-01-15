Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLulu Roman talks 50th year anniversary of 'Hee Haw,' Dolly Parton Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Music
New York - Acclaimed singer and comedian Lulu Roman chatted with Digital Journal about the 50th year anniversary of "Hee Haw," as well as her plans for 2019.
Roman was a regular star on the country music variety show Hee Haw. "The 50-year anniversary feels pretty good," she admitted.
Most recently, on January 5, Roman appeared at the APAP Convention in New York City, along with such Hee Haw cast members as Misty Rowe, Jana Jae, and Buck Trent.
On her plans for the future, Roman said, "We have a pretty good and busy year coming up. It will be good. We have a lot of activity in the schedule."
She really loved working with country queen Dolly Parton on their duet version of "I Will Always Love You." "We had a great time doing it. Dolly's so cute," she said.
Digital transformation of the music business
Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, especially with the plethora of streaming services, Roman said, "That's a difficult thing to deal with. It depends on who is willing to stream who. If somebody likes somebody better than you, they will most likely stream them more."
She feels strongly about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I really feel like you should be acknowledged for what comes out of your spirit and your soul, and whatever you want to contribute to the music industry," she said.
Roman noted that she really enjoys vinyl. "I really do," she said. "I think it's pretty neat," she added.
In 1999, Roman was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame. "That was a very precious honor. It's always really special when you get a recognition that people love what you do," she said. "I have been so blessed to get to sing. Singing is my heart and the depth of my soul. When people acknowledge it, then it makes you want to do your 'happy dance' around the house."
For her fans, Roman remarked, "I love you all. I am very grateful to them. Thank you."
She defined the word success as "acceptance." "Success would have to be acceptance of a person's beliefs and what they enjoy, or what they recognize," she said.
To learn more about Lulu Roman, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Lulu Roman, hee haw, Singer, Comedian, Dolly parton
 
Latest News
Top News
JPMorgan posts worst bond trading results since financial crisis
Tilray signs deal to market and distribute consumer pot products
New South Wales pumps oxygen into rivers as fish die in heatwave
Greek MPs open debate on Tsipras confidence vote
Brazil's anti-crime president loosens gun laws
Facebook follows Google with funds to support journalism
Saudi teen refugee, now in Canada, wants to fight for other women
It's unlikely there will be a Chevrolet Volt successor
Antarctica ice loss increases six fold since 1979: study
Macron kickstarts 'great debate' to win back French