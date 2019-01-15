Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music New York - Acclaimed singer and comedian Lulu Roman chatted with Digital Journal about the 50th year anniversary of "Hee Haw," as well as her plans for 2019. Most recently, on January 5, Roman appeared at the APAP Convention in New York City, along with such Hee Haw cast members as Misty Rowe, Jana Jae, and Buck Trent. On her plans for the future, Roman said, "We have a pretty good and busy year coming up. It will be good. We have a lot of activity in the schedule." She really loved working with country queen Dolly Parton on their duet version of "I Will Always Love You." "We had a great time doing it. Dolly's so cute," she said. Digital transformation of the music business Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, especially with the plethora of streaming services, Roman said, "That's a difficult thing to deal with. It depends on who is willing to stream who. If somebody likes somebody better than you, they will most likely stream them more." She feels strongly about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I really feel like you should be acknowledged for what comes out of your spirit and your soul, and whatever you want to contribute to the music industry," she said. Roman noted that she really enjoys vinyl. "I really do," she said. "I think it's pretty neat," she added. In 1999, Roman was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame. "That was a very precious honor. It's always really special when you get a recognition that people love what you do," she said. "I have been so blessed to get to sing. Singing is my heart and the depth of my soul. When people acknowledge it, then it makes you want to do your 'happy dance' around the house." For her fans, Roman remarked, "I love you all. I am very grateful to them. Thank you." She defined the word success as "acceptance." "Success would have to be acceptance of a person's beliefs and what they enjoy, or what they recognize," she said. To learn more about Lulu Roman, check out her Roman was a regular star on the country music variety show Hee Haw. "The 50-year anniversary feels pretty good," she admitted.Most recently, on January 5, Roman appeared at the APAP Convention in New York City, along with such Hee Haw cast members as Misty Rowe, Jana Jae, and Buck Trent.On her plans for the future, Roman said, "We have a pretty good and busy year coming up. It will be good. We have a lot of activity in the schedule."She really loved working with country queen Dolly Parton on their duet version of "I Will Always Love You." "We had a great time doing it. Dolly's so cute," she said.Regarding the impact of technology on the music industry, especially with the plethora of streaming services, Roman said, "That's a difficult thing to deal with. It depends on who is willing to stream who. If somebody likes somebody better than you, they will most likely stream them more."She feels strongly about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I really feel like you should be acknowledged for what comes out of your spirit and your soul, and whatever you want to contribute to the music industry," she said.Roman noted that she really enjoys vinyl. "I really do," she said. "I think it's pretty neat," she added.In 1999, Roman was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame. "That was a very precious honor. It's always really special when you get a recognition that people love what you do," she said. "I have been so blessed to get to sing. Singing is my heart and the depth of my soul. When people acknowledge it, then it makes you want to do your 'happy dance' around the house."For her fans, Roman remarked, "I love you all. I am very grateful to them. Thank you."She defined the word success as "acceptance." "Success would have to be acceptance of a person's beliefs and what they enjoy, or what they recognize," she said.To learn more about Lulu Roman, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Lulu Roman, hee haw, Singer, Comedian, Dolly parton Lulu Roman hee haw Singer Comedian Dolly parton