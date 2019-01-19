Wantagh
On January 18, country superstar Luke Bryan announced that he will be embarking on his "Sunset Repeat" headlining tour in 2019.
The tour will kick off on May 31 at the BB&T Pavilion in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His special musical guests will include country star Cole Swindell and rising country newcomer Jon Langston. DJ Rock will also appear on all dates. The "Sunset Repeat Tour" is promoted by Live Nation.
Last year, the country megastar played the most stadium dates in one year, and he has performed 34 career stadium concerts to date. This past summer, Digital Journal reviewed Bryan's June 2nd concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
On July 13, they will be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island.
This past December, this journalist reviewed Luke Bryan's headlining show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, where he played exclusively for Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers.
To learn more about Luke Bryan and his 2019 tour dates, check out his official website.