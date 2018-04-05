International Latin superstar Luis Fonsi has a digital milestone to celebrate. His video for "Despacito" is the most-viewed music video of all time on YouTube.
Fonsi made YouTube history with his video for "Despacito" accumulating five billion views, thus becoming the most-viewed music video of all time.
In addition, "Despacito," Fonsi's collaboration with Daddy Yankee and pop superstar Justin Bieber has spent its 49th week at the top of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts. On the same charts, he also sits at No. 6 with "Echame La Culpa," his duet with pop songstress Demi Lovato.
Speaking of Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi was her special musical guest on March 30 at the American Airlines Arena, where they performed a live duet version of "Echame La Culpa" for the first time together.
At the 2018 iHeartRadio Music awards, "Despacito" was named "Latin Song of the Year" and Fonsi took home the trophy for "Latin Artist of the Year."
