Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLuis Fonsi's 'Despacito' is the most-viewed video on YouTube

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
International Latin superstar Luis Fonsi has a digital milestone to celebrate. His video for "Despacito" is the most-viewed music video of all time on YouTube.
Fonsi made YouTube history with his video for "Despacito" accumulating five billion views, thus becoming the most-viewed music video of all time.
In addition, "Despacito," Fonsi's collaboration with Daddy Yankee and pop superstar Justin Bieber has spent its 49th week at the top of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts. On the same charts, he also sits at No. 6 with "Echame La Culpa," his duet with pop songstress Demi Lovato.
Speaking of Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi was her special musical guest on March 30 at the American Airlines Arena, where they performed a live duet version of "Echame La Culpa" for the first time together.
At the 2018 iHeartRadio Music awards, "Despacito" was named "Latin Song of the Year" and Fonsi took home the trophy for "Latin Artist of the Year."
For more information on Luis Fonsi, check out his official website, and Facebook page.
More about Luis Fonsi, YouTube, Music video, Justin Bieber, despacito
 
Latest News
Top News
Russian Roulette discusses 'Discarded,' new album and Eminem Special
Def Leppard's Phil Collen talks G3 tour, Delta Deep, Journey tour Special
Op-Ed: Everything under wraps as police publish quotes by Yulia Skripal
David Cook makes his Broadway debut in 'Kinky Boots'
Review: Markus Schulz and Emma Hewitt release ethereal 'Safe from Harm' Special
Shares of Canadian pot stocks skyrocket — raising bubble fears
Twitter: 1 million accounts suspended for 'terrorism promotion'
Trudeau sees high chance of NAFTA deal with US, Mexico
State of play: One year on from WannaCry ransomware outbreak
Bill Sorvino talks 'Who's Jenna…?' film and 'Iron Terry Malone' Special