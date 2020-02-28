Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran rock star Lucinda Williams released her new song "You Can't Rule Me," which is vivacious and tenacious. Digital Journal has the scoop. It is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Good Souls Better Angel, which will be released on April 24 via Highway 20/Thirty Tigers. Williams co-produced this studio effort with Tom Overby and Ray Kennedy in Nashville, Tennessee. It is available on digital service providers by For her New York fans, Williams will be performing six shows at the historic City Winery in Manhattan, which will take place on May 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31. These shows in support of her forthcoming studio album before she heads to Europe. On March 14, she will perform on a special Live From Here With Chris Thile, which will be broadcast live from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. To learn more about Grammy award-winning rock singer-songwriter She allows her rich, raspy vocals to shine on "You Can't Rule Me," which has an unapologetic vibe to it; moreover, it is an anthem of empowerment. Judging from this tune, her upcoming album should be a real musical treat for her fans and listeners. "You Can't Rule Me" garners two thumbs up.It is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Good Souls Better Angel, which will be released on April 24 via Highway 20/Thirty Tigers. Williams co-produced this studio effort with Tom Overby and Ray Kennedy in Nashville, Tennessee. It is available on digital service providers by clicking here For her New York fans, Williams will be performing six shows at the historic City Winery in Manhattan, which will take place on May 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31. These shows in support of her forthcoming studio album before she heads to Europe.On March 14, she will perform on a special Live From Here With Chris Thile, which will be broadcast live from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C.To learn more about Grammy award-winning rock singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and her tour dates, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Lucinda Williams, you can't rule me, Song, Rock Lucinda Williams you can t rule me Song Rock