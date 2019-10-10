This is an "Arts and Entertainment" category that Bruno has won in the past two consecutive years, and she performed at the last two "Best of Long Island" winner's reception ceremonies. Bruno
is also up for "Best Cover Band" for her Cher tribute act, "The Cher-iest Show On Earth" and for "Best Singer from Long Island."
To learn more about the 2020 "Best of Long Island" contest, check out its official website
.
In her live show, she covered all the classics from Cher's lengthy musical catalog, from her older hits to the more recent songs.
This past July, as Digital Journal reported
, Bruno performed as Cher at Sergio's in Massapequa with Elvis Presley impersonator Steve Mitchell, where they even sang a duet of "Walkin' in Memphis."
To learn more about The Cher-iest Show on Earth, check out its official Facebook page
.
Read More
: Louise Bruno sat down and chatted with Digital Journal
back in October of 2018.