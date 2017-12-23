Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Wantagh - Lou Peragine of the Blink-182 tribute band, All The Blink Things, chatted about their upcoming show at Mulcahy's in Wantagh on December 29. On their idea to do a Blink-182 tribute group, he said, "We started this band four years ago, and we started rolling the past 1.5 years ago. We all come from the original band scene. Our goal is to play in the larger venues on Long Island." Regarding their upcoming show at On the following day, December 30, they will be performing another Blink-182 tribute show, in honor of Blinkin Park, at 89 North in Patchogue on Long Island. "We decided to do this show to replicate the Blinkin Park show that never happened in Citi Field, due to the tragic passing of Chester Bennington. Our show will pay tribute to the late Chester Bennington," he said. Peragine listed as the sassy "Going Away to College" as his personal favorite Blink-182 song. To learn more about All The Blink Things, check out their In the Long Island-based tribute group, All The Blink Things, Lou Peragine portrays Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus, Steve Como as original lead guitarist Tom Delonge, and Nick Rice as drummer Travis Barker.On their idea to do a Blink-182 tribute group, he said, "We started this band four years ago, and we started rolling the past 1.5 years ago. We all come from the original band scene. Our goal is to play in the larger venues on Long Island."Regarding their upcoming show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall , Peragine said, "I am so excited for next weekend. I can't believe we are doing such great shows with the Blink bands. Mulcahy's is the perfect venue. It has a big stage, which makes it ideal for the Blink-182 show."On the following day, December 30, they will be performing another Blink-182 tribute show, in honor of Blinkin Park, at 89 North in Patchogue on Long Island. "We decided to do this show to replicate the Blinkin Park show that never happened in Citi Field, due to the tragic passing of Chester Bennington. Our show will pay tribute to the late Chester Bennington," he said.Peragine listed as the sassy "Going Away to College" as his personal favorite Blink-182 song.To learn more about All The Blink Things, check out their official Facebook page More about All The Blink Things, mulcahy's, Long island All The Blink Things mulcahy s Long island