Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic duo Lost Kings chatted with Digital Journal about their new track "Anti Everything," as well as their dream female collaboration choices. They also spoke about how technology has impacted the music business. On their music video for "Stuck," they said, "That song always had a summertime vibe, and when we did that song in the summer, we were touring around Europe. We wanted to highlight our trip so we made it the soundtrack to an amazing run of shows that we had in Croatia and Ibiza." They listed "When We Were Young," their collaboration with Norma Jean Martine, which is featured on their Paper Crowns EP, as one of their favorite songs that they've ever done. On January 25, 2019, they will be headlining the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York. "We are going on our first headlining tour of venues that we haven't played before. We are looking forward to it, and we are super excited," they said. "We have been prepping for this for a while." They listed Ariana Grande as their dream collaboration choices. "We love everything she does," they admitted. "The last song that she put out ' Digital transformation of the electronic music business On the impact of technology on the electronic music scene, they said, "Technology has changed the game of how music is released. Even when we did this EP, we released three songs, and then, a new song last week. We have two more new songs, one coming out tomorrow, 'Anti Everything' with Loren Gray. We did that because of the way music is streamed now. We wanted to take advantage of the playlists and putting out new music each week." The duo noted that they use technology extensively especially when they produce their music. "Technology is such an integral part of what we do each day. With social media, we share photos and talk about everything that we are doing each day. Everything is done on our laptops. "If they love what is on the EP now, they will love what is going to come out."To learn more about electronic duo Lost Kings, check out their official Facebook page Digital Journal reviewed Lost Kings' Paper Crowns EP.