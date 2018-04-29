By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On Saturday, June 2, country songstresses Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. Throughout their career in country music, Grits and Glamour have recorded 28 Top 10 hit singles, and they have sold in excess of 18 million albums, and they secured 12 chart-topping singles on the country charts. They will be doing their own solo hits, as well as material from their roots duo Grits and Glamour. (Pam Tillis fans should expect to hear "Maybe It Was Memphis" and "Let That Pony Run" on this tour). Come See Me and Come Lonely is available on To learn more about their Grits and Glamour upcoming show at The Paramount on Long Island, check out the For more information on Grits and Glamour, check out their This show will be a part of their musical duo Grits and Glamour. Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan are entertaining old and new fans across North America on their popular "Grits and Glamour Tour." Both women are members of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry. They have known each other since their childhood days, but their friendship has developed and strengthened over the years.Throughout their career in country music, Grits and Glamour have recorded 28 Top 10 hit singles, and they have sold in excess of 18 million albums, and they secured 12 chart-topping singles on the country charts. They will be doing their own solo hits, as well as material from their roots duo Grits and Glamour. (Pam Tillis fans should expect to hear "Maybe It Was Memphis" and "Let That Pony Run" on this tour).Come See Me and Come Lonely is available on iTunes To learn more about their Grits and Glamour upcoming show at The Paramount on Long Island, check out the venue's official homepage For more information on Grits and Glamour, check out their official website and Facebook page More about lorrie morgan, pam tillis, grits, Glamour, Duo lorrie morgan pam tillis grits Glamour Duo