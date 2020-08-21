Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music Veteran actress and singer Lorna Luft chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her livestream concerts this weekend. She is the daughter of enduring entertainment legend Judy Garland. She opened up about life during quarantine. "The first few months were a roller coaster of emotion, fear, sadness, anger, frustration, and finally coming to terms that we are going to be this way for a while and finding serenity I'm leaving the chaos behind," she said. Luft noted that she does see a silver lining in this pandemic. "I see a silver lining because we have an election coming up we all have the God-given right to vote to make change and to understand our voices must be heard on ballots," she said. On being a performer in the digital age, she said, "I am electronically challenged. So learning all about the Internet and doing concerts online has been everything from extremely odd to being grateful that I am able to sing perform and communicate without a live audience." "I am very grateful to all of my audiences that have tuned in and watched. I realize it is a very stressful time for people in so many ways I am extraordinarily happy I can do a show and bring entertainment into their homes," she said. For young and aspiring performers, she said, "Don't let anyone ever take your dream away. If you cannot find classes in whatever art you wish to do you will find someone is teaching online." Regarding the key to longevity in the acting and entertainment business, she said, "Follow your dream down the road of the Internet, never give up, and all of this will make great stories one day." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "We will find light out of darkness if we live in hope and love!" When asked which costume she would dress up as if she were on The Masked Singer, she responded, "Right now, we are living The Masked Singer, that show is our reality right now." "To all of my magnificent audience that have come to my live shows watched my work and bought tickets to my concerts I am extraordinarily grateful to you all and cannot wait to begin to perform live once again but until now I will see you on my computer," she told her fans about her livestream shows this weekend. Luft defined the word success as follows: "The word success means to me that I have my health that my family and friends have their health it's the most important thing you can have in life." To learn more about Lorna Luft and her upcoming virtual shows, check out her Fans can tune in this weekend on her official homepage and catch her livestream concerts. 