Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Hannah Reid of London Grammar chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their new studio album "Californian Soil," which was released on April 16. "The song's music video is kind of out there, but I do really love it since it was fun to make," she said. Regarding the song selection approach for Californian Soil, she said, "It was fairly similar in some ways with what we normally do, we tend to write in pairs. For the second album, we spent too much time trying to write songs as a trio all the time. We wrote in pairs for this album, so we gave each other more space than we have done previously." "The theme is definitely coming into my own as a woman and feeling comfortable in my skin," she said. She noted that her favorite song on the album changes all the time, but at the moment, her two personal favorite picks are "America" and "All My Love." On being an artist in the digital age, Reid said, "It makes things slightly difficult for a band like us. At the same time, we are just trying to keep the faith in our fan-base about buying the album and enjoying it as a whole." She shared that their songwriting and music inspirations are derived from her life. "I think it's an ongoing subconscious process," she said. When asked what advice she would furnish to young and aspiring singers, she said, "I feel like the young artists that are breaking through are giving me advice. There are so many inspiring new musicians out there. Hold onto your own and make sure that you are always doing what you want to do, and never be afraid of standing up to that." On her career-defining moments, she said, "A defining moment for me was meeting my band-mates since if it hadn't been for them, none of this would have been able to happen." She revealed that she has been doing good during the lockdown. "We have been able to carry on working, which is really nice. Also, during the first lockdown, I was just trying to relax despite being anxious and worried," she said. "During the quarantine, I started to learn how to read music because I actually play by ear," she added. Reid acknowledged that performing live is liberating for her, whereas the studio is more restrictive to make mistakes. "I prefer to play live," she said. "I think we are a live band." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Takeaways." Reid listed Taylor Swift, The National, and HAIM as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Taylor Swift is a dream artist," she said. She defined the word success as having a "fulfilling career and something that you are happy with." "You don't need to please anyone else, if you are happy, then you will make good work," she said. The album Californian Soil is available by To learn more about London Grammar and their music, check out their London Grammar Crowns & Owls On their song "Lose Your Head," Reid said, "It was a strange song that I had written on the piano a long time ago. We turned it into a more upbeat demo and then George FitzGerald got involved and finished the track off with us, which was really exciting.""The song's music video is kind of out there, but I do really love it since it was fun to make," she said.Regarding the song selection approach for Californian Soil, she said, "It was fairly similar in some ways with what we normally do, we tend to write in pairs. For the second album, we spent too much time trying to write songs as a trio all the time. We wrote in pairs for this album, so we gave each other more space than we have done previously.""The theme is definitely coming into my own as a woman and feeling comfortable in my skin," she said.She noted that her favorite song on the album changes all the time, but at the moment, her two personal favorite picks are "America" and "All My Love."On being an artist in the digital age, Reid said, "It makes things slightly difficult for a band like us. At the same time, we are just trying to keep the faith in our fan-base about buying the album and enjoying it as a whole."She shared that their songwriting and music inspirations are derived from her life. "I think it's an ongoing subconscious process," she said.When asked what advice she would furnish to young and aspiring singers, she said, "I feel like the young artists that are breaking through are giving me advice. There are so many inspiring new musicians out there. Hold onto your own and make sure that you are always doing what you want to do, and never be afraid of standing up to that."On her career-defining moments, she said, "A defining moment for me was meeting my band-mates since if it hadn't been for them, none of this would have been able to happen."She revealed that she has been doing good during the lockdown. "We have been able to carry on working, which is really nice. Also, during the first lockdown, I was just trying to relax despite being anxious and worried," she said."During the quarantine, I started to learn how to read music because I actually play by ear," she added.Reid acknowledged that performing live is liberating for her, whereas the studio is more restrictive to make mistakes. "I prefer to play live," she said. "I think we are a live band."On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Takeaways."Reid listed Taylor Swift, The National, and HAIM as her dream collaboration choices in music. "Taylor Swift is a dream artist," she said.She defined the word success as having a "fulfilling career and something that you are happy with." "You don't need to please anyone else, if you are happy, then you will make good work," she said.The album Californian Soil is available by clicking here . "I hope the fans can relate to parts of it and that it's a bit of a journey," she said.To learn more about London Grammar and their music, check out their official website , their Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram More about london grammar, hannah reid, Album, californian soil london grammar hannah reid Album californian soil