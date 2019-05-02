Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music New York - On April 28, singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (of Big Time Rush fame) sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to his show at Irving Plaza in New York City, where he opened for Jake Miller. On performing at the hallowed Irving Plaza in New York City, Henderson said, "It feels amazing. New York is our spot." For him to be able to play a venue as iconic as Irving Plaza is a "huge deal." "Another fun place for him to play on this tour so far was the House of Independents in Asbury Park, and yesterday, we were at Chameleon Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. East Coast knows what's up," he said. "Every day is a day to change and to do something different and be a better version of yourself. That's what I am most concerned with," he said. On his inspiration to write his new single, "End of the World," Henderson said, "I was binge-watching 'The End of the F***ing World' on Netflix, and the characters were very interesting. I was obsessed with the idea of how they applied to my relationships. I went to the studio the next day and I wrote something that came from the heart, and something that was true to me, and 'End of the World' came about." When asked about what the challenges are about being an artist in this digital age, he said, "Information moves really fast, and I've always been one to keep a little more privacy. That's the hardest aspect." For his upcoming EP, he shared that he is working on some new collaborations, so they are working on "the best fit." "We are working on some right now," he hinted. He also revealed the one food he would eat for the rest of his life, without getting tired of it, and that would be "pizza." "Pizza is great. I love pizza. It's always good," he said. While it was difficult for him to select a personal favorite video of his, one that really stood out was "Sleepwalker" since it was a "passion project" for him. "That video was beautifully done, and 'Sleepwalker' will always have a special place in my heart," he said. Henderson enjoys performing at both intimate theaters and big arenas. "My set is super moody, so I like small venues if you can really take it all in," he said. From the Big Time Rush catalog, Henderson shared that his favorite song to perform live is "Music Sounds Better with You." "That is one of my all-time favorite Big Time Rush songs," he admitted. "'End of the World' has been really special each night," he said. His favorite part of performing involves seeing the fans, as well as how they connect with the music. "Being in good energy and good vibes with everybody really raised my spirits," he said. "That makes me want to go back to the music and it drives me to keep making music. It's a beautiful thing." For his fans and supporters, Henderson said, "I am just getting started. I love the fans." He defined success as "doing things that are true to him," as well as felling "happy and connected." "To love and to be loved in return, and making great art," he concluded. "End of the World" by Logan Henderson is available on Logan Henderson Dave East Henderson served as the special musical guest of Jake Miller on his "Wait for You" headlining tour. "I am so thankful that Jake and I went on tour together. It has been so much fun," he said. "Jake's a great entertainer and we've had a lot of fun together." East Coast knows what's up," he said.  "'End of the World' has been really special each night," he said.