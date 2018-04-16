Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music New York - Singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (Big Time Rush fame) chatted with Digital Journal about his latest acoustic EP and his upcoming shows in New York, including Gramercy Theatre. Regarding his "Bite My Tongue" music video, he said, "I came up with the concept that is still in line with 'Sleepwalker' and the idea of experiencing a different reality, and trying to figure out who you are as a person coming back to reality. I got with a really great director, and we filmed the video in London. We showed the beauty of London in the video, and we had a great time. The story came out really cool." Earlier this year, on January 25, Henderson performed at On June 22, 2018 Henderson will be headlining Gramercy Theatre in the heart of New York City. "I am excited for Gramercy Theatre. That is going to be a really big show for me. New York is like a second home to me, so that's going be one of my favorite shows," he said. Henderson hinted that he has new music coming out soon, so he is pumped about that. He is also stoked to go to radio with "Bite My Tongue." "I am showing the fans a side of me that they haven't seen before," he said. In August of 2018, Henderson will be performing at the Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Henderson said, "It's crazy how fast people are getting music. I always loved that, since we have music at our fingertips. We have so much music coming at us. I think it connects better. That is the coolest part for me." Henderson continued, "Now, it's all about streaming. I don't remember the last album that I bought, as a physical copy. It's really all about the streaming and having everything at our fingertips. It makes everything easy." For aspiring singer-songwriters, he encouraged them to write every day and to be creative. "It is really just about being truthful in writing and finding stories that make you tick and stories that you could connect to," he said. In his spare time, Henderson enjoys going to comedy shows with his friends. "I also love being active and being outdoors. I love travelling. Good food, food wine and good company," he said. "I am incredibly excited to see the fans and to play for everybody," he concluded, for his fans (which are a combination of Big Time Rush fans and listeners of his solo work). For the latest news on singer-songwriter Logan Henderson, follow him on On his " Acoustic Sessions " EP, Henderson said, "I've always been drawing to acoustic albums and live albums, so it was important for me to show people that the songs have a different meaning and vibe when you play them acoustic. It's really all about the streaming and having everything at our fingertips. It makes everything easy."For aspiring singer-songwriters, he encouraged them to write every day and to be creative. "It is really just about being truthful in writing and finding stories that make you tick and stories that you could connect to," he said.In his spare time, Henderson enjoys going to comedy shows with his friends. "I also love being active and being outdoors. I love travelling. Good food, food wine and good company," he said."I am incredibly excited to see the fans and to play for everybody," he concluded, for his fans (which are a combination of Big Time Rush fans and listeners of his solo work).For the latest news on singer-songwriter Logan Henderson, follow him on Twitter