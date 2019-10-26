Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Wantagh - Acclaimed country duo LOCASH sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to their October 18th show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, New York. LoCash performing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Gary Hahn They revealed that their songwriting is inspired by "life in general." "The cool thing about songwriting is that it's like acting. You can put yourself in somebody else's shoes and you can write what you think they are feeling about," they said. On being artists in this digital age, they said, "There's a learning curve. We were raised on CDs, and now there are streaming and digital formats. We are learning as we go and it's fun and exciting that music can be found and shared." They credit Garth Brooks and Babyface as their biggest musical influences. LOCASH listed Ariana Grande, Shania Twain, and Halsey as their dream female collaboration choices in music. Regarding the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said, "Trying to be the best artists that we can be and even better fathers and husbands." "Staying humble and strong is important," they added. "Tough times never last, tough people do." For their fans, they expressed their gratitude. "God bless you and thank you for being loyal. Country music fans are the most loyal in the world. Our fans are like family. They are part of the journey with us. We are all in this together." To learn more about Read More: LOCASH's headlining show at Mulcahy's earned a favorable review from On performing at Mulcahy's, they said, "It's big for Long Island. This is the spot that everybody talks about."They revealed that their songwriting is inspired by "life in general." "The cool thing about songwriting is that it's like acting. You can put yourself in somebody else's shoes and you can write what you think they are feeling about," they said.On being artists in this digital age, they said, "There's a learning curve. We were raised on CDs, and now there are streaming and digital formats. We are learning as we go and it's fun and exciting that music can be found and shared."They credit Garth Brooks and Babyface as their biggest musical influences. LOCASH listed Ariana Grande, Shania Twain, and Halsey as their dream female collaboration choices in music.Regarding the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said, "Trying to be the best artists that we can be and even better fathers and husbands." "Staying humble and strong is important," they added. "Tough times never last, tough people do."For their fans, they expressed their gratitude. "God bless you and thank you for being loyal. Country music fans are the most loyal in the world. Our fans are like family. They are part of the journey with us. We are all in this together."To learn more about LOCASH , check out their official Facebook page and their website.: LOCASH's headlining show at Mulcahy's earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about locash, Country, Shania twain, Duo locash Country Shania twain Duo