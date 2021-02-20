LL Cool J nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021

This marks LL Cool J's sixth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has been nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2021. He is affectionately known as "the Little Richard of hip hop," and rightfully so. He is the winner of two Grammy Awards for "Best Rap Solo Performance" ("Hey Lover" in 1996 and "Mama Said Knock You Out" in 1991).
is credited for not only opening doors but smashing them wide open. Def Jam Records chose a teenager as their face when ushering in hip hop's second wave, and 17-year-old LL Cool J made an unforgettable impression.
In December of 2017, LL Cool J made history becoming the first-ever hip hop recording artist, as well as the youngest, to be recognized at The Kennedy Center Honors.
He serves as founder and CEO of Rock the Bells
