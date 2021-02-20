LL Cool J nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Email
article imageLL Cool J nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed rapper LL Cool J has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks LL Cool J's sixth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has been nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2021. He is affectionately known as "the Little Richard of hip hop," and rightfully so. He is the winner of two Grammy Awards for "Best Rap Solo Performance" ("Hey Lover" in 1996 and "Mama Said Knock You Out" in 1991).
LL Cool J is credited for not only opening doors but smashing them wide open. Def Jam Records chose a teenager as their face when ushering in hip hop's second wave, and 17-year-old LL Cool J made an unforgettable impression.
In December of 2017, LL Cool J made history becoming the first-ever hip hop recording artist, as well as the youngest, to be recognized at The Kennedy Center Honors.
He serves as founder and CEO of Rock the Bells.
To learn more about LL Cool J, check out his official website and his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos interviewed LL Cool J at the red carpet of the We Are Family Foundation GALA back in April of 2018.
