Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLL Cool J earns 5th career Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
On October 9, it was revealed that American rapper LL Cool J earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.
This marks LL Cool J's fifth career nomination for this prestigious honor. The rapper was previously nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Classes of 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2018, respectively.
This year, LL Cool J (Ladies Love Cool James) is one of 15 nominees vying for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He joins first-time nominees Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks (as a solo artist), and Todd Rundgren on the ballot. The inductees are determined by voting members of the music industry, as well as a fan vote this year.
In December of 2017, LL Cool J was the first-ever hip-hop recording artist, as well as the youngest, to be recognized at The Kennedy Center Honors.
In 2007, LL Cool J was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. In addition to being a musician, LL Cool J is also an actor with film and television roles and hosting roles to his credit, and a published author.
To learn more about LL Cool J, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: LL Cool J chatted with Digital Journal at this year's We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) event in New York, where he was honored with the "Humanitarian Award."
More about LL Cool J, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rapper, ladies love cool james, American
 
Latest News
Top News
Edible marijuana products are still illegal in Canada
Brits brace for 'the other' royal wedding
First Vespa electric scooter to cost more than $7,000
Pipeline explosion in British Columbia forces evacuations
New Zealand company declares 4-day work week trial a success
Merkel's fragile alliance faces peril of regional polls
The idyllic German village home to 1,000 Chinese
S. Korea begins naval event without Japan after 'Rising Sun' flag row
Pop group 98 Degrees to kick off Christmas tour next month
Hurricane Michael is now a very dangerous Category 3 storm