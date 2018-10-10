This marks LL Cool J's fifth career
nomination for this prestigious honor. The rapper was previously nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Classes of 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2018, respectively.
This year, LL Cool J (Ladies Love Cool James) is one of 15 nominees vying for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He joins first-time nominees Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks (as a solo artist), and Todd Rundgren on the ballot. The inductees are determined by voting members of the music industry, as well as a fan vote this year.
In December of 2017, LL Cool J was the first-ever hip-hop recording artist, as well as the youngest, to be recognized at The Kennedy Center Honors.
In 2007, LL Cool J
was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. In addition to being a musician, LL Cool J is also an actor with film and television roles and hosting roles to his credit, and a published author.
