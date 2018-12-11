Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Lizzie Weber chatted with Digital Journal about her "You" EP, as well as the digital transformation of the music business. When asked about her personal favorite song on the collection, she said, "They all feel so different to me and evoke different emotions when I perform them." "I suppose I would have to say the lead track 'You' is my favorite because I had new-found strength after writing it," she explained. Weber shared that her songwriting is inspired by life, as well as relationships, nature, and books. "I find inspiration in everything," she said. Digital transformation of the music industry Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Weber said, "A lot has changed with the arrival of the digital age. I think there is an unfortunate focus on social media and 'numbers' rather than the art itself as a result of that. That seems to be the biggest downside in my eyes, but on the positive side, it's incredible that so many talented artists are able to reach people around the world instantly. The worldwide music community feels more powerful in that regard, and the opportunities to collaborate are endless. I'm certainly happy to see that element." On her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "I use my social media to connect with fans almost daily, which is amazing. I am also able to track trends in which of my songs are gaining popularity on Spotify which is an incredible tool to have as an artist. I feel as though my art is in my hands and that is very important to me." Weber listed Van Morrison, Andrew Combs, and Matt Ward as her dream male duet choices in the music business. For her listeners, she concluded about her EP, "I hope the music resonates with them, and for those that are experiencing heartache at that moment, that somewhere in their listening experience they feel less alone." To learn more about singer-songwriter Lizzie Weber and her music, check out her On her You EP, Weber said, "I wrote these songs after a traumatic end of a relationship. Needless to say, they are personal but capture larger universal human experiences of grief, loss, and self-reflection."When asked about her personal favorite song on the collection, she said, "They all feel so different to me and evoke different emotions when I perform them." "I suppose I would have to say the lead track 'You' is my favorite because I had new-found strength after writing it," she explained.Weber shared that her songwriting is inspired by life, as well as relationships, nature, and books. "I find inspiration in everything," she said.Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Weber said, "A lot has changed with the arrival of the digital age. I think there is an unfortunate focus on social media and 'numbers' rather than the art itself as a result of that. That seems to be the biggest downside in my eyes, but on the positive side, it's incredible that so many talented artists are able to reach people around the world instantly. The worldwide music community feels more powerful in that regard, and the opportunities to collaborate are endless. I'm certainly happy to see that element."On her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "I use my social media to connect with fans almost daily, which is amazing. I am also able to track trends in which of my songs are gaining popularity on Spotify which is an incredible tool to have as an artist. I feel as though my art is in my hands and that is very important to me."Weber listed Van Morrison, Andrew Combs, and Matt Ward as her dream male duet choices in the music business.For her listeners, she concluded about her EP, "I hope the music resonates with them, and for those that are experiencing heartache at that moment, that somewhere in their listening experience they feel less alone."To learn more about singer-songwriter Lizzie Weber and her music, check out her official homepage More about Singersongwriter, Ep, You, Lizzie Weber, Technology Singersongwriter Ep You Lizzie Weber Technology