Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music R&B singer-songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Liv Warfield chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Mantra," which will be released on August 16, and being an artist in this digital age. "At that time, I was confused and lost. I knew this song had to be my escape. Ryan supplied the keys to that along with his friends Marlon Patton (drums) and Robby Handley (bass). We discussed the idea together and creatively we knew what we wanted. I heard it big, but also quiet enough to feel the push and pull to reflect the lyrics' emotional roller coaster," she elaborated. On her future plans, she said, "The plan is to tour and record my next album, which will be live. We are exploring recording at the Apollo Theater or any venue that will let me do a live album of my dreams. I know those goals are healthy. Also, I'd love to step into Broadway." "My goal is to keep creating. It's extremely important to me that I do. As far as Roadcase Royale, I'm sure we'll get together to do some shows at some point. It was a really great time working with Nancy Wilson. I miss everyone," she said. On her musical inspirations, she said, "My music is drawn from personal experiences, and the medleys I can't ignore in my mind. Honestly, it doesn't come to me quickly but when it does it's the truth. I can't ignore it so I listen, write and write." She acknowledged that it is "hard" to be an artist in this digital age. "Social media is an amazing platform, but it's a lot of work. I find myself after the gig rushing to see if I caught photos to post. Sometimes I just want the moment kept in my mind. I like to live in the moment. So, in that way, I believe it's hard for me," she said. "Although, one positive is that your music can reach more people. The desire to be a fully independent artist is ready and available to do. You have access, so there are no excuses," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "I use it to handle everything from to Master Tour, Instagram, Twitter, JammCard, Facebook and more. But again, I'm not really the greatest. I use it and then take a break from it. I don't even use my laptop anymore. It's crazy." For young and aspiring musicians, she encouraged them to not "rush the process." "Discover who you are and be patient. You will constantly change and welcome your ear to different sounds and styles. Most importantly, learn to play live," she said. The best advice that Warfield has ever been given was the following: "Go where the love is." On her definition of the word success, she said, "To know at the end of the day I’m actually proud of myself. To allow myself the grace to walk in my purpose and be proud of that. Easier said than done. I'm almost there." For her fans and listeners, she concluded about "Mantra," "We may lose our way and feel like we are in this life all alone. Most importantly, learn to play live," she said.The best advice that Warfield has ever been given was the following: "Go where the love is."On her definition of the word success, she said, "To know at the end of the day I'm actually proud of myself. To allow myself the grace to walk in my purpose and be proud of that. Easier said than done. I'm almost there."For her fans and listeners, she concluded about "Mantra," "We may lose our way and feel like we are in this life all alone. And if so, it's okay, find your way. Take another path or another route just don't give up. Life is worth the struggle. Beauty awaits and the reward awaits."