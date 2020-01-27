By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed country group Little Big Town has topped the Billboard Top Country Albums charts with their newest album "Nightfall." "The Daughters," which is an inspirational song that is featured on the album secured the group a 2020 Grammy nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." It comes with a message that is an inspiration and motivational call for young girls to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves regardless of the expectations that society has on them. The acclaimed country group kicked off their "Nightfall Tour" in New York City at Carnegie Hall with a full album showcase, and it was followed by two nights at The Apollo Theatre in Manhattan. Little Big Town will be appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, January 29, on NBC, as well as Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, January 31, on ABC. Nightfall is available on To learn more about Little Big Town and their music, check out their Their latest studio offering was released on January 17, and it went on to receive glowing reviews from fans and critics alike, including Digital Journal , which described it as "amazing.""The Daughters," which is an inspirational song that is featured on the album secured the group a 2020 Grammy nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." It comes with a message that is an inspiration and motivational call for young girls to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves regardless of the expectations that society has on them.The acclaimed country group kicked off their "Nightfall Tour" in New York City at Carnegie Hall with a full album showcase, and it was followed by two nights at The Apollo Theatre in Manhattan.Little Big Town will be appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, January 29, on NBC, as well as Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, January 31, on ABC.Nightfall is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Little Big Town and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Little Big Town, Nightfall, Album, Billboard, Country Little Big Town Nightfall Album Billboard Country