Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Farmingdale - Long Island singer Lisa Polizzi sat down and chatted with this journalist at It's About Time Cocktail Lounge in Farmingdale, New York. She is the front-woman of the Lisa Polizzi Band and Lisa Polizzi's Janis Joplin Experience. "I want to do bigger and better things in 2019," she said. "I have my eye on some venues and theaters that I would like to get into. I would also like to do more original songs that I have written. I want to express myself through my own music." On performing in Farmingdale, she said, "It's About Time Cocktail Lounge is celebrating its one-year anniversary. I am very happy to be a part of their acts here. I started a little after it first opened, so it's an anniversary for me too." Regarding her 2018 win for "Rising Star (Female)" at the Josie Awards, Polizzi said, "I was at a loss for words. I really didn't think I was going to win. I went there for the experience. They say 'it's an honor to be nominated,' and I really felt that way. It was an honor to be with a list of names from all over the world, so to win was really incredible." This year, Polizzi was up for several "Best of Long Island" awards including "Best Singer," "Best Band (Noncover)," and "Best Band (Cover)." "I am always happy to be in the running," she admitted. Polizzi's favorite song to perform live with her cover band is "Whole Lotta Love" by Led Zeppelin; moreover, with her Janis tribute, she enjoys doing the more obscure songs (such as "Maybe" and "Mercedes Benz"). Speaking of the late rock queen Janis Joplin, she listed "Cry Baby" as her personal favorite song in Joplin's catalog. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Polizzi said, "I think it's awesome. Years ago, even if you weren't signed, with YouTube, you could have an international presence. I am known in other parts of the world thanks to technology. I don't know them but people know me. The Internet is an amazing thing in itself." The songstress shared that she is very active on the computer. "I enjoy doing Facebook Live," she said. "I am still booking gigs even 2 a.m. in the morning. I am constantly trying to book shows and to put myself out there." Polizzi concluded our interview by noting that she would love to inspire other people to pursue their passions in life. "You only get this one life and go for your dreams. The best compliment that I get are the musicians that work with me. That's a compliment within itself. Last night, we had Danny Miranda from Blue Oyster Cult fill in on our gig. I have to pinch myself sometimes that these people are working with me." To learn more about Long Island musician Lisa Polizzi and her band, check out her official Facebook page