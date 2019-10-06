Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLisa Polizzi earns two 2020 'Best of Long Island' nominations

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Long Island singer Lisa Polizzi has earned two "Best of Long Island" nominations in "Arts and Entertainment" for the 2020 competition.
Lisa Polizzi's Janis Joplin Experience is up for "Best Cover Band on Long Island," while her Twitter handle "@lisapolizziband" is up for "Best Twitter Account from Long Island." To learn more about the "Best of Long Island" competition or to vote, check out the official website.
On September 27, this journalist reviewed her show at It's About Time Cocktail Lounge in Farmingdale on Long Island.
She chatted down and chatted with Digital Journal back in January of 2019.
In last year's rankings, this journalist proclaimed the Lisa Polizzi Band as the "Cover Band of the Year."
In 2018, she won the Josie Music Award for "Female Rising Star."
To learn more about Lisa Polizzi and her upcoming concerts, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Lisa Polizzi, best of long island, Singer, Janis Joplin
 
Latest News
Top News
US sanctions leave bitter taste on French winegrowers' palates
Philippines' Duterte reveals new health problem
Wanda De Jesus and Cari Shayne join the cast of 'The Bay'
Video of mainlander assaulted in Hong Kong sparks outrage in China
In Morocco, heroin addiction sweeps cannabis corridor
UK signals it could soften Brexit stances amid EU pressure
Op-Ed: Whitney Houston should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
EU powers push for uptake of migrant relocation pilot scheme
Thousands protest French IVF law for single women, lesbians
Saudi Arabia is considering some form of ceasefire in Yemen