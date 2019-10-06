Lisa Polizzi's Janis Joplin Experience is up for "Best Cover Band on Long Island," while her Twitter handle "@lisapolizziband" is up for "Best Twitter Account from Long Island." To learn more about the "Best of Long Island" competition or to vote, check out the official website
.
On September 27, this journalist reviewed her show at It's About Time Cocktail Lounge
in Farmingdale on Long Island.
She chatted down and chatted with Digital Journal
back in January of 2019.
In last year's rankings, this journalist proclaimed the Lisa Polizzi Band as the "Cover Band of the Year
."
In 2018, she won the Josie Music Award for "Female Rising Star
."
To learn more about Lisa Polizzi and her upcoming concerts, check out her official website
and her Facebook page
.