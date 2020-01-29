Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Blues singer-songwriter Lisa Mills chatted with Digital Journal about her new album, "The Triangle," playing The Cutting Room in New York and being an artist in the digital age. On her music and songwriting inspirations, Mills said, "The soulful sounds of the South where I grew up are all part of what inspires me musically. The inner landscape of human emotions is the focus of my writing." Regarding her plans for 2020, she said, "Touring selective dates with a full band to promote my new album, The Triangle, which was released on January 24. Getting married in Freiburg, Germany late summer of this year. Taking some time to get back to the creative aspect of songwriting." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It is liberating, yet challenging. I liken it to the early days of the Gold Rush in California." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an artist, she said, "Social media is huge. I post almost every day on Facebook and Instagram. Also, I keep my website updated. Of course, email is the dominant form of correspondence. And then there is YouTube. Lots going on in Cyberspace to promote artists." When asked if there were any career-defining moments in her career, she said, "Hearing Etta James sing on the radio for the first time. I fell in love with her voice and delivery." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Always remember what inspired you to follow your passion. Be in the moment of the music, be true to yourself and your art." To learn more about blues artist Lisa Mills, check out her She played at The Cutting Room in New York on January 24. "It was fabulous," she admitted. "The Cutting Room has such a warm vibe. Fred (my producer and label head), the band, backing singers, were fantastic. I really enjoyed doing the interview onstage with Brad for Backstory/Guitar World. I was thrilled (and a bit nervous) knowing that the Backstory Event was being recorded. My fiancé from Germany was with me, my daughter flew in from LA, and my friends came up from Mobile for the show, which made it all the sweeter."On her music and songwriting inspirations, Mills said, "The soulful sounds of the South where I grew up are all part of what inspires me musically. The inner landscape of human emotions is the focus of my writing."Regarding her plans for 2020, she said, "Touring selective dates with a full band to promote my new album, The Triangle, which was released on January 24. Getting married in Freiburg, Germany late summer of this year. Taking some time to get back to the creative aspect of songwriting."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It is liberating, yet challenging. I liken it to the early days of the Gold Rush in California."Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an artist, she said, "Social media is huge. I post almost every day on Facebook and Instagram. Also, I keep my website updated. Of course, email is the dominant form of correspondence. And then there is YouTube. Lots going on in Cyberspace to promote artists."When asked if there were any career-defining moments in her career, she said, "Hearing Etta James sing on the radio for the first time. I fell in love with her voice and delivery."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, "Always remember what inspired you to follow your passion. Be in the moment of the music, be true to yourself and your art."To learn more about blues artist Lisa Mills, check out her official website More about Lisa Mills, Album, Blues, Singersongwriter, Digital Age Lisa Mills Album Blues Singersongwriter Digital Age