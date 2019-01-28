The legacy of rock and guitar icon Link Wray lives on. His signature song, "Rumble," will enter the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.
For this prestigious honor, Link Wray's "Rumble" will join an impressive list of classic songs by such world-renowned artists as Brenda Lee ("Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"), Aerosmith ("Walk This Way"), Miles Davis ("Round About Mightnight"), Dolly Parton ("Coat of Many Colors"), Tom Petty ("Full Moon Fever"), Link Wray ("Rumble"), and Nina Simone (To Be Young, Gifted and Black"), among multiple important songs.
In April of 2018, "Rumble" was immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as one of six important singles that has shaped and molded rock and roll by artists who have yet to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
One month prior to that, in March of 2018, the 60th anniversary of "Rumble" was celebrated at Generation Records in New York City.
Last year, Link Wray earned his second posthumous nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He has been eligible for this distinct recognition since 1983.