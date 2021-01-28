Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Lindsey Stirling and Mako chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their new single "Lose You Now" and being contemporary artists in the digital age. "It was so effortless and inspiring," Mako said about working with Stirling. "I was lucky enough to work with Lindsey on her album, Artemis, so everything felt completely built, creatively. I love the way she works and the energy she brings to every aspect of the projects she’s focused on. Honestly, the hardest part was that we’d end up chatting away for hours during our sessions without even playing a note." On being an artist in the digital age, Stirling said, "Look out." "Blink your eyes and you'll get left behind by the next generation. Suddenly, you're saying old people sentences like your parents used to say to the art you loved as a teenager. Things like, 'I just don't get it' and 'Why would anyone watch that'." Mako remarked, "I haven’t been making music in anything but the ‘digital age’..but it sounds so much different than how it used to be. I’m honestly not quite sure I prefer it…such a toss-up though, right? I’d likely never stumble into some of the amazing opportunities I've had without that aspect of being discovered on the internet. But it's fast-paced, and a very 'churn out content always' type of maze we’ve built for our artist community. It doesn’t really fit elegantly over the way I like to create, but I suppose some of the fun and challenge is vying for my own place within all that." On her career-defining moments, she said, "I think the first year of my career was essential to me becoming the artist and person I am. My career didn't just explode because of a hit song. No, I grew slowly and steadily by working my tail off and doing what I was super passionate about." "I had no managers and no label in the beginning and I had to work tirelessly with no visible success for a while. But I learned so much about work ethic, gratitude and grit during those times and that is invaluable," she said. Regarding his plans for the future, Mako stated, "I’m scoring my first television show at the moment. Incredibly excited about that. Lindsey and I are dying to get this tour going together as well." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Every Flavored Beans." "Ya know in Harry Potter how they have those jelly beans that are literally EVERY flavor? A green one could be Key Lime pie or it could be boogers. The only way to know is to try it. I feel like Covid has pulled the rug out from underneath the feet of so many and social media has changed dramatically in the last 2 years," she said. She continued, "So, as I'm trying to figure everything out all over again, it feels a lot like I'm reaching into a bag of every flavored beans, hoping that this experiment might be the one that works while knowing very well it might taste like boogers. And if it does, I'll try something else." On his inspirations as an artist, Mako said, "I really love making emotionally stirring music…I feel like I'm forever chasing that same feeling I get when listening to my favorite artists and favorite film scores. It's honestly enough to get me running back to the studio every day." Stirling listed John Williams as her dream collaboration choice in music. "I wanna write with John Williams," she said. For young and aspiring artists, Mako said, "Create bucket loads…don’t be afraid to teach yourself and draw inspiration by emulating others..but you will absolutely need to leap off a ledge at some point and share your own voice with the world." She defined the word success simply as contentment in life. "I’ve been so moved reading many people's responses and interpretation of the song," Mako said. "This came from a very personal place for Lindsey, and I just want to tell everyone to stay strong, to thank them deeply for listening. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy." Stirling concluded about "Lose You Now," "We've all lost something or someone but we will always carry a piece of our past with us through memories, tokens, or by who those things/people helped us to become. I take it a little further because I believe so strongly that the people I lost are now my guardian angels. I believe that they protect and guide me fiercely and love me powerfully and this thought helps me get through the hard and scary times. Even though they've passed on, I choose to keep them with me through this belief." "Lose You Now" is available on digital service providers by Lindsey Stirling F. I believe that they protect and guide me fiercely and love me powerfully and this thought helps me get through the hard and scary times. Even though they've passed on, I choose to keep them with me through this belief.""Lose You Now" is available on digital service providers by clicking here