Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music Country star Lindsay Ell chatted with Digital Journal about her new radio single "I Don't Love You," topping the charts with the Brantley Gilbert duet, and she opened up about being an artist in the digital age. "This song is so vulnerable and so honest. It just needed to be a part of my story," she said, prior to praising her producer Dann Huff for bringing the song to life. Her songwriting inspirations come from a "variety of places." "Oftentimes, I am inspired by what is going on in my own life and my friends' lives. I find that my writing is most honest when I write things that are relatable to people," she explained. On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels amazing. I love the empowerment of how much streaming can help. It is crazy that in a genre like country music, country radio is so important to our lives since it helps people discover new music, but streaming is changing the game daily, which is really cool. Streaming is adding a whole new element of how fans can discover music and it is bringing more fans into the format, and that is very exciting, and it is exciting to see where it will take things in the next few years." Most recently, She was stoked over her Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) nomination for "Female Artist of the Year." "They are part of the woodwork of who I am and where I grew up, and getting that nomination this year was really special," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, Ell said, "Evolving." "I am changing and I am embracing the process of taking everything to the next level: being more vulnerable with myself as a songwriter and as an artist and being more courageous," she said. "I am so excited about this year, the new single 'I Don't Love You' and this new record. I feel like it's going to be a good 2020." She listed Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran as her dream collaboration choices in the pop world. Ell shared that she would love to someday collaborate with fellow Canadian country star Brett Kissel. "That would be amazing. I love Brett. We grew up in this industry together. Our hometowns are pretty close and it has been fun to grow up together. I am so proud of him and everything he is doing," she said. Ell defined the word success as "waking up and doing what she loves to do," and that includes traveling the world and playing music in front of thousands of people each night and sharing her message. "I Don't Love You" is featured on her forthcoming studio album, which will be released at a later date. "I remember the day that I heard the song for the first time and it just felt like my voice and something I would say as a songwriter. I was going through those lyrics during those months, and it felt like my story. This song is so important to me and it needs to be on my next album," she said.

The single is available on

To learn more about Lindsay Ell and her music, check out her

Her latest single "I Don't Love You" garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal . Most recently, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell topped the Billboard Hot Country charts with their hit duet single " What Happens In A Small Town ," and it earned them a nomination for the CMA award for "Vocal Event of the Year." "That was amazing, and it was great to be on the road with Brantley Gilbert and Michael Ray this past summer. With Brantley, I feel like I've gained an older brother in this life," she said. "Brantley and his whole camp have been wonderful to me. I will always be very grateful to have my first No. 1 single with him. That song is such an important moment in both of our shows, which is really cool and special. Brantley is such an incredible human being."  "I believe in this song so much. I feel it's so relatable and we've all been in relationships where we fall in love and out of love with somebody, but we are still feeling so much emotion and connection to them. It's a very human feeling that everyone can relate to. Hopefully, the song can bring them peace, joy, and comfort," she said. 