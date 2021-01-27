Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Canadian country artist Lindsay Adamson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest single "Country Music Feels Like Home." Adamson continued, "Feeling at home is more about rediscovering who you really are and having the courage to walk the path that leads you to where you were born to be. And for me, that path led me to Nashville, because Country Music is what feels like home to me. Writing and recording this batch of songs, made me feel the happiest and most alive that I had in years. And since then, that feeling has never gone away." For her listeners, she remarked, "I hope that when you listen to 'Country Music Feels Like Home' it will inspire you to do some soul searching and really ask yourself what feels like home to you. And that you’ll find the courage to really go after it because we only have one life to live. So we might as well be pursuing whatever it is we were born to do." "Country Music Feels Like Home" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Canadian country artist Lindsay Adamson and her music, check out her Lindsay Adamson Haley Gjertsen "The song captures my feelings on the journey that I've gone through to discover what truly feels like home to me," she said. "And it took a lot of traveling around the world to discover that it's not necessarily a place."Adamson continued, "Feeling at home is more about rediscovering who you really are and having the courage to walk the path that leads you to where you were born to be. And for me, that path led me to Nashville, because Country Music is what feels like home to me. Writing and recording this batch of songs, made me feel the happiest and most alive that I had in years. And since then, that feeling has never gone away."For her listeners, she remarked, "I hope that when you listen to 'Country Music Feels Like Home' it will inspire you to do some soul searching and really ask yourself what feels like home to you. And that you’ll find the courage to really go after it because we only have one life to live. So we might as well be pursuing whatever it is we were born to do.""Country Music Feels Like Home" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Canadian country artist Lindsay Adamson and her music, check out her official homepage , and follow her on Facebook and Instagram More about Lindsay Adamson, Canadian, Country, Artist, Country Music Feels Like Home Lindsay Adamson Canadian Country Artist Country Music Feels ...