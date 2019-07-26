Linda Ronstadt 'The Sound of My Voice' film trailer released

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The trailer for the upcoming documentary "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" was released yesterday. It pays homage to one of rock music's finest women: Linda Ronstadt. The documentary chronicles her life since bursting onto the music business back in 1967, where she has been an iconic rock star for over five decades. Her music transcended genres and has encompassed elements of pop, rock, country, folk, opera, the Great American songbook, Mexican music (mariachi) and even soul. It also showcases the difficulties of being a female trailblazer in rock and roll. "The rock and roll culture seems to be dominated by hostility against women," she said, in the documentary. "They lose the ability to focus on themselves as a person rather than as an image," she added. Her musical catalog is known for such smash hits as "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," "Blue Bayou," "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," and "It's So Easy," among countless others. She is the recipient of 10 Grammy Awards and at the time, she was the sole female artist to have five platinum albums in a row. In 2014, Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In this documentary, the viewer will get to know the woman behind all of her music successes. Country queen Dolly Parton praised Ronstadt for being able to "literally sing anything," noting her versatility as a vocalist. Bonnie Raitt described Ronstadt as a "queen," who was the Beyonce equivalent of her time. Don Henley complimented Ronstadt's determination, while Emmylou Harris is grateful to Ronstadt for "lifting her up." "There's just no one that will have a voice like Linda's," Harris said. It will be officially released on September 6, 2019, via Greenwich Entertainment, and it was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.The documentary chronicles her life since bursting onto the music business back in 1967, where she has been an iconic rock star for over five decades. Her music transcended genres and has encompassed elements of pop, rock, country, folk, opera, the Great American songbook, Mexican music (mariachi) and even soul. It also showcases the difficulties of being a female trailblazer in rock and roll. "The rock and roll culture seems to be dominated by hostility against women," she said, in the documentary. "They lose the ability to focus on themselves as a person rather than as an image," she added.Her musical catalog is known for such smash hits as "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," "Blue Bayou," "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," and "It's So Easy," among countless others. She is the recipient of 10 Grammy Awards and at the time, she was the sole female artist to have five platinum albums in a row. In 2014, Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.In this documentary, the viewer will get to know the woman behind all of her music successes. Country queen Dolly Parton praised Ronstadt for being able to "literally sing anything," noting her versatility as a vocalist. Bonnie Raitt described Ronstadt as a "queen," who was the Beyonce equivalent of her time.Don Henley complimented Ronstadt's determination, while Emmylou Harris is grateful to Ronstadt for "lifting her up." "There's just no one that will have a voice like Linda's," Harris said. More about Linda Ronstadt, The Sound of My Voice, Dolly parton, Rock Linda Ronstadt The Sound of My Voic... Dolly parton Rock