Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Actress and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Linda Bella chatted with this journalist about her new single "Dangerous." Digital Journal also premiered her new song's lyric video. Regarding her plan for 2019, Bella said, "I am recording songs to be pitched around to other artists. I am really excited about that. I love so many genres and I love to write in different styles, so I want to tackle a lot of types of music like rock and country, as well as continuing writing pop and reggae. As an artist, I will be releasing lots of singles and I will keep acting." When asked what motivates her each day, Bella said, "I love life, I love what I am doing, I love creating and working in artistic fields. I have a very obsessive personality, so when I start working on something I totally start obsessing over it. Passion drives me. I'm very passionate. What can I say? I'm French." She listed electronic star David Guetta as her dream duet choice in the industry. "I would love to collaborate with David Guetta. I have always loved his music since I was a kid," she explained. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Bella said, "I'm very new as an artist, so since I've been in the music business the last couple years it hasn't changed with iTunes and streaming. That's the only business I know so far." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a singer, she said, "I have my Beats headphones, which are amazing. When I listen to music at home I use them to go over the songs I am working on. I know the songs inside and out because I am very obsessive. I am always getting new ideas for mixes and lyrics by listening to the songs over and over again and I find ways to improve them. When I record vocals in the studio, they are recorded through ProTools." Her advice for aspiring singers is as follows: "Just do it. Release something. I know so many talented singer-songwriters who are so afraid to put anything out. Fear in art can be the biggest obstacle. You gotta start somewhere and sometime. Why not here and now? Make it happen and be fearless." For her listeners, Bella concluded about "Dangerous," "It's a fun song, even though it's dark and mysterious. Have fun with it." To learn more about actress and singer Linda Bella, follow her on On her song "Dangerous," she said, "I wanted to combine some modern musical elements I heard with classic pop. Lyrically, I was inspired by a song I heard on the radio that had such a dangerous vibe. I wanted to create a song that was dark and ominous."