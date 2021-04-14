By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Techno DJ Lilly Palmer is the first artist on the platform Hypery to launch an NFT (non-fungible token) through their system. Digital Journal has the scoop. A Germany-born techno sensation, Palmer announced her first NFT drop in collaboration with Hypery, a new transparent music platform backed by blockchain. This exciting new NFT launch will use the Hypery platform's integration with the peer-to-peer marketplace OpenSea, which will allow creators to sell digital tokens directly to their fans. After the warm feedback and positive support of Palmer's latest single "Vertigo," this partnership marks a new chapter in her creative journey. Regarding her collaboration and NFT drop, Palmer shared that she got on board with Hypery several months. She is a firm believer that what the platform offers is simultaneously transformative and empowering for artists and content creators. "I feel the same way about the exciting new approach that NFT provides artists and fans. I'm excited by the limitless potential NFT provides creators and fans," she remarked, prior to adding that she is looking forward to making her first tokenized imprint on the blockchain. For more information on Lilly Palmer and Hypery, check out the platform's View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Palmer (@lilly_palmerdj) Hypery is a blockchain music streaming service that is all about giving artists control of their music. They also offer NFTs within the ecosystem of the platform. It is a new transparent music service backed by blockchain, with music streaming and NFT release platform for independent artists, labels, and their fans. This will launch on April 15, and it will run for three days.A Germany-born techno sensation, Palmer announced her first NFT drop in collaboration with Hypery, a new transparent music platform backed by blockchain. This exciting new NFT launch will use the Hypery platform's integration with the peer-to-peer marketplace OpenSea, which will allow creators to sell digital tokens directly to their fans.After the warm feedback and positive support of Palmer's latest single "Vertigo," this partnership marks a new chapter in her creative journey.Regarding her collaboration and NFT drop, Palmer shared that she got on board with Hypery several months. She is a firm believer that what the platform offers is simultaneously transformative and empowering for artists and content creators."I feel the same way about the exciting new approach that NFT provides artists and fans. I'm excited by the limitless potential NFT provides creators and fans," she remarked, prior to adding that she is looking forward to making her first tokenized imprint on the blockchain.For more information on Lilly Palmer and Hypery, check out the platform's official homepage More about Lilly Palmer, NFT, blockchain, Hypery Lilly Palmer NFT blockchain Hypery