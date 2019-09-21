Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Canadian singer-songwriter Lights chatted with Digital Journal about touring with deadmau5, her remix set and being an artist in this digital age of music. On her remix set, she said, "My friend Myth and I built entirely new versions of a handful of my songs plus wicked instrumentals, a mixture of glitchy tropical and future bass style. I’ll be doing live vocals and playing guitar as well, should be pretty epic." They will be performing in San Francisco on December 31 as part of a New Year's Eve Party. "For my set, people can expect 30 minutes of bangers, instrumentals and wicked visuals with some live elements," she said. On her music and songwriting, she said, "I am inspired by hearing good melodies and lyrics that flow and don't feel like they try too hard. Mostly though I am inspired by interesting production ideas if I hear a bass sound or synth sound or guitar tone that just sits so right I go home and try to replicate it." When asked about being an artist in this digital age, she said, "I do think now more than ever there is cross-over in every genre and we are seeing live instruments at EDM shows and electronic elements in rock shows. It’s a good time to be an artist of any kind of that reason, there are really no rules." She listed REZZ as her dream collaboration choice in music. "I am still waiting for REZZ to send me a track," she said with a laugh. On the impact of streaming and technology in the music business, she said, "I think it gives the average person access to discovering their own taste and forming their own idea of the music they like. As a result, the desire for music is more insatiable than ever, making the demand for artists higher to release more songs more often. I don’t see it as a bad thing. Recording, as complex and skill-driven as it is, is simpler than ever." Lights defined the word success as "making a living making art." For her fans, she concluded, "Enjoy the set if you get a chance to see it, and thank you for standing by me as I try new things. I now have three different versions of my set and it feels fresh and fun to be versatile." To learn more about Lights, check out her She will be featured in deadmau5's set on his North American cubeV3 tour this fall, providing guest vocals and opening with a special remix set on select dates. The two artists recently collaborated on "Drama Free" is on deadmau5' mau5ville: level 2 and a part of his original film score for the Netflix film Polar.On her remix set, she said, "My friend Myth and I built entirely new versions of a handful of my songs plus wicked instrumentals, a mixture of glitchy tropical and future bass style. I’ll be doing live vocals and playing guitar as well, should be pretty epic."They will be performing in San Francisco on December 31 as part of a New Year's Eve Party. "For my set, people can expect 30 minutes of bangers, instrumentals and wicked visuals with some live elements," she said.On her music and songwriting, she said, "I am inspired by hearing good melodies and lyrics that flow and don't feel like they try too hard. Mostly though I am inspired by interesting production ideas if I hear a bass sound or synth sound or guitar tone that just sits so right I go home and try to replicate it."When asked about being an artist in this digital age, she said, "I do think now more than ever there is cross-over in every genre and we are seeing live instruments at EDM shows and electronic elements in rock shows. It’s a good time to be an artist of any kind of that reason, there are really no rules."She listed REZZ as her dream collaboration choice in music. "I am still waiting for REZZ to send me a track," she said with a laugh.On the impact of streaming and technology in the music business, she said, "I think it gives the average person access to discovering their own taste and forming their own idea of the music they like. As a result, the desire for music is more insatiable than ever, making the demand for artists higher to release more songs more often. I don’t see it as a bad thing. Recording, as complex and skill-driven as it is, is simpler than ever."Lights defined the word success as "making a living making art."For her fans, she concluded, "Enjoy the set if you get a chance to see it, and thank you for standing by me as I try new things. I now have three different versions of my set and it feels fresh and fun to be versatile."To learn more about Lights, check out her official website More about Lights, REZZ, Deadmau5, Tour, Digital Lights REZZ Deadmau5 Tour Digital Age