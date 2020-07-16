Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Lido chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Rise," and being an artist and producer in the digital age, as well as working with JoJo. When asked about his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "All the words in my songs come from my own experiences and reflections on my life. The stories are my own, but the music part can come from anywhere. I'm hugely inspired by my peers' music, but also by sounds and rhythms that occur in everyday life. It's hard to pinpoint because when the vision of a song sets in for me. It kind of just happens." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I think it's inspiring as well as challenging. The life of the music out in the real world, playing it live and seeing people's interactions with it is a huge part of what motivates me to release music, but at the same time there's infinite possibilities in the digital world in terms of surrounding your music with an experience." Lido also opened up about his work as a music producer. "I love helping people bring their vision to life, which is why I often step into the producer role for my friends. I've been lucky enough to work with so many different types of artists and I love to put myself into the shoes of other creatives and explore their perspective and try to help them take their art further," he said. For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to not listed to anybody. "Do what you think is cool," he said. He collaborated with JoJo on her Good to Know album. "JoJo is incredible to work with and it was a great process because of how much she let me do my thing and trusted me with her art. We have a very similar love for music and harmony and this is one of my favorite projects I have ever been involved with. I'm so impressed with her work ethic and her attention to detail and I am very proud to be a part of that record," he said. Speaking of JoJo, he listed her as his dream collaboration choice in music. "One of my favorite singers in the world (and good friend over the past year or so) is JoJo, and we are currently working on something that I am very excited about. That's always been a dream. Also, it would be wild to do a duet with FKA Twigs," he said. Lido concluded about "Rise," "It's a song about meeting someone that you're so infatuated by that it's almost too good to be true. How do you caption the big picture? Who do you follow when your phone dies? Only thing to do is to stay up till the sunrise and explore each other." Only thing to do is to stay up till the sunrise and explore each other."