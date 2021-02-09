Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Levi Hummon chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest country single "A Home" and being an artist in the digital age. Hummon acknowledged that he has a lot of homes to be thankful for. His father is Grammy award-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon, and his mother is a world-recognized humanitarian Becca Stevens. As a result, Hummon has experienced firsthand what building a strong home is like. "I wanted to make sure that is house is more than a house, it's a home for all our dreams as a couple and also growing up together," he said. Marcus and Levi Hummon both co-wrote "Love Heals," a tune for his mother's foundation, "We sent it off to Alison Krauss, and she put her vocal on the song 'Love Heals,' so we got to feature one of the greatest and most awarded vocalists in history on there... Alison Krauss," he added. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "The digital age helps right now because there is no touring. I'm blessed that I have an awesome audience for streaming. It has been great to see the numbers go up." "The pandemic has been a silver lining for me since it has allowed me to slow down and just experience life," he said. "The quarantine has allowed me to raise a dog and to be in a committed relationship." Throughout his career in the music business, he has headlined his own concerts, and he has shared the stage with such artists as Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lady A. He listed Dua Lipa as his dream female duet choice in the music business. "A Home" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about singer-songwriter Levi Hummon releases 'A Home' Levi Hummon He self-penned the song in the midst of a mindful and literal renovation of his home. "I am actually in the house that I wrote 'A Home' about," he admitted. "We weren't touring, we were just hanging out and I decided to do something with my life and that was to renovate the house. I literally wrote it while I was watching my girlfriend paint the walls of the house."Hummon acknowledged that he has a lot of homes to be thankful for. His father is Grammy award-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon, and his mother is a world-recognized humanitarian Becca Stevens. As a result, Hummon has experienced firsthand what building a strong home is like. "I wanted to make sure that is house is more than a house, it's a home for all our dreams as a couple and also growing up together," he said.Marcus and Levi Hummon both co-wrote "Love Heals," a tune for his mother's foundation, Thistle Farms and it speaks to the heart of an open home. "This is an organization that helps women with a history of prostitution and drug abuse get off the streets. We wrote this song about my mom's motto for the foundation, which is 'love heals.' Love is such a powerful force for change and healing," he said."We sent it off to Alison Krauss, and she put her vocal on the song 'Love Heals,' so we got to feature one of the greatest and most awarded vocalists in history on there... Alison Krauss," he added.On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "The digital age helps right now because there is no touring. I'm blessed that I have an awesome audience for streaming. It has been great to see the numbers go up.""The pandemic has been a silver lining for me since it has allowed me to slow down and just experience life," he said. "The quarantine has allowed me to raise a dog and to be in a committed relationship."Throughout his career in the music business, he has headlined his own concerts, and he has shared the stage with such artists as Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lady A.He listed Dua Lipa as his dream female duet choice in the music business."A Home" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It is one of the songs that will be featured on his forthcoming EP that will be out later in the spring. "This song is truly the most honest song that I've ever put out. It's the only song that I've ever written entirely by myself and during the pandemic, that has allowed me to find my own voice again," he said.To learn more about singer-songwriter Levi Hummon and his single "A Home," follow him on Instagram Facebook , and Twitter More about levi hummon, a home, Single, Country, Digital Age levi hummon a home Single Country Digital Age