Singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Happy New Year," her music, and playing Madison Square Garden in New York twice. "Also, I had a Livestream at City Winery back in October and I fulfilled that as a fan request. Although it was a bit early to do a holiday song, I think we are all ready for this year to be over. Hopefully, it brings light at the end of the tunnel and sends the message of hope," she said. For Mendelson, life during the quarantine has had its ups and downs. "I am fortunate to still be able to do what I do on a certain level. I've done a lot of Livestreams and in different formats such as at home in my bedroom or in venues and via Zoom," she said. If You Can't Say Anything Nice is available on digital service providers by She also opened up about her EP In The Meantime. To check out her song "In The Meantime," On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "The digital age has been happening for a long time. I just think as far as sharing music and putting it out there, and having things available for people, is just a different time. I am still making music as if I am making an album. I like the process of making an album. I think people still want that experience. I love the art form." For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "It's good to have a dream and it's good to follow your passion. If it is, then you should go for it. Know that it's harder to break through these days. If that's what you love, then go for it." On September 1, 2019, she opened for The Who at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and that entire concert was well-received by "I am from New York and I have been going to MSG since I was a teenager and it's a wonderful venue. I've seen so many of my favorite artists there. The piano-laden "Happy New Year" was co-penned by Mendelson and Steve McEwan. "I wrote that song a few years ago. I recorded it around the time I was doing my last album If You Can't Say Anything Nice. It's like my holiday song and this year, Kevin [Calabro] and I wanted to do a different version and we filmed it at the piano," she said. It was an amazing experience," she said.Mendelson defined the word success as "putting out some music that I can be proud of, especially since most of the time I'm very critical." "Also, feeling really good about what I've made and having people connect to it, of course," she said.To learn more about Leslie Mendelson and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page