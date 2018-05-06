Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country songstress Lena Stone chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Running Out Of Red Lights," her forthcoming EP and dream male duet partners in country music, which include Eric Church and Keith Urban. Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I am so excited to be releasing my first EP on May 25. I have spent the last few years in Nashville writing songs and finding my sound, and I finally feel like I have the right collection of songs to introduce myself as an artist to the country music audience. The EP drops right before CMA Fest, and I can't wait to get to play the songs live for my fans." She listed "Tragic" as her personal favorite song on her new EP. "That's the one I wrote the most recently, so it still has that new-song shine for me. We did some really cool things with the track sonically—like playing a coffee can and an empty wine bottle as percussion—that I can't wait for people to hear," she shared. On her music inspirations, she said, "My music is really inspired by the things that happen in my life, and by the music that I grew up listening to. I think country music is in a really cool, progressive place right now where everyone is more willing to test the limits of what is considered 'country,' and I love being able to bring some of my pop and singer-songwriter influences into the music that I am making." She listed Eric Church and Keith Urban as her dream male duet choices. "Eric Church has been one of my all-time favorite artists since I fell in love with his Chief album. I love how confident he is in his sound and who he is as an artist, and I would love to collaborate with him. And then Keith Urban is definitely another dream duet partner for me. Keith does a really incredible job of featuring female artists on his albums and creating opportunities for up-and-coming women in country music," she said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the modern country music scene, Stone said, "I think everyone in music, of all genres, is still trying to figure out how to adapt to how quickly technology has changed the music industry. There are still a lot of issues involving streaming and songwriting compensation that need to be worked out, but I am also a huge fan of how social media has made it easier for artists to connect with fans and get our music directly to a huge online audience." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a country singer-songwriter, she said, "I am a true millennial in the sense that I am absolutely addicted to my Instagram and other social media accounts, in the best way. I love being able to share my day-to-day life in Nashville with fans all over the country and the world through stories and posts. I also spend a lot of time on Pinterest because there are some amazing quotes and inspiration for songs on there." For her fans, she said, "Over the past few weeks, I have been really busy creating some cool videos that add a whole new dimension to the song, and I'm counting down the days until I get to share those visual pieces with everyone. The best place to keep up with me and get a first look at those clips is on my social media pages and on my w On her new single "Running Out Of Red Lights," she said, "It is a song that I wrote with my amazing producer Adam Wood. We had this idea for a song about that moment when you're in your car on your way to your ex's place late at night when you know you shouldn't be, and wishing something would slow you down. The best place to keep up with me and get a first look at those clips is on my social media pages and on my website."