Westbury - Country star Lee Brice chatted with Digital Journal about "I Hope You're Happy Now," his new duet with Carly Pearce, and his upcoming show at The Theatre at Westbury. "I am truly flattered and honored that Carly Pearce asked me to be a part of that song. It's a straight-up country song. Thank you the fans for listening to it and loving country music," he said. On February 14, he will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, in the round, which is presented by His songwriting is inspired by a variety of things. "I grew up writing about broken hearts and those kinds of things. Now, my songwriting is a little different. It's about the appreciation of my wife, my family, and my kids. It's a whole another pool to draw from," Brice said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It is great in a lot of ways. You can record music easier. I love that I can put new music out there in between making records. The digital age opens up so many opportunities." Brice feels that the Music Modernization Act (MMA) is "awesome" especially since it protects the songwriters and creators in the digital age. "The songwriters work so hard every day, and this makes things fairer for them," he said. "The Music Modernization Act is something I have always supported, and I am glad it got passed." He also noted the resurgence of vinyl and expressed his love for it. "I love vinyl. My father and I grew up listening to vinyl records. It was really cool to be able to do that. It is great for people that want to dig deeper into the songs and the sounds of the music. The records sound so warm that way. I will always do vinyl any chance I get," he said. Aside from Carly Pearce, he listed Ashley McBryde as his dream female duet choice. "I wrote a song with Ashley McBryde a while back, and it's a real duet. On the new duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," he said, "I was a fortunate dude. Carly Pearce was a fan of my voice. Her manager reached out to my manager, and they asked me if I wanted to do this duet. As soon as they sent me the song over, I loved it. I was touring at the time so I recorded it on my bus, where I have a full studio that I use every day. I did my vocal on the bus, I sent it back to them, and that's what you hear on the radio." Maybe that will hit the scenes at some point," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, "Keep Moving On." Brice defined the word success as having a "healthy family." "Overall, a healthy and happy family. I have three great kids and my wife and I keep them in check. I get to play music, write music and produce music for a living, and that to me, is also being successful," he said. "I Hope You're Happy Now" is available on For more information on country star Lee Brice, check out his Read More: Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's "I Hope You're Happy Now" duet garnered a favorable review from 